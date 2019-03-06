Southwest Airlines Flies Bridesmaid’s Dress From Houston to Costa Rica

When in trouble, rely on friends to help you out. One woman from Houston left for her sister’s wedding in Costa Rica and only upon landing realized that she had forgotten her bridesmaid’s dress back home.

Grayleigh Oppermann flew Southwest to Costa Rica. She landed and realized she’d left her dress back home. She couldn’t do without it, since she was part of the wedding – and a big one, while at it: she was the bridesmaid.



“This is my sister’s wedding,” Oppermann says. “I can’t even imagine… I was just sick to my stomach.”



She tells



About 3 hours later, Southwest responded, offering to fly the dress to its intended destination. They dubbed the whole thing the operation #RescueTheDress and offered updates along the way. Another friend dropped the dress at the airport in Houston, where it boarded the plane. A tracking link was made public, offering Twitter users the chance to see where the dress would be at for the next 12 hours.



Eventually, it landed in Costa Rica, where it was retrieved by Oppermann. As a thank-you, she offered Southwest a shot of herself (in the dress, of course) with the bride.



The story and the hashtag went viral, earning plenty of praise for Southwest as the kind of airline company that goes beyond the call of duty to be of service to its customers. Without a doubt, the free publicity will translate into more people choosing it over other operators.



UPDATE: The dress has arrived at Houston Hobby!



(Shout out to the bridesmaid’s friend Rachel, who dropped it off at the airport this morning. We all need a friend like Rachel.) pic.twitter.com/K7aqVb25DY — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) March 1, 2019



Ladies and gentlemen, it has arrived.



Operation #RescueTheDress: COMPLETE! pic.twitter.com/vxNH812IXG — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) March 1, 2019



