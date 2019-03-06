Dude Charges Fat Passenger $150 to Sit Next to Him on Flight

Many airline companies charge overweight or obese people the price of two tickets on commercial flights, so how wrong is it that one guy on a cross-country flight took matters into his own hands when the operator didn’t do their job?

The poster says he had booked his flight in advance, making sure he reserved the option to choose his seat. He wanted an aisle seat in a 2-seat row, so as to make sure he had all the comfort possible for the 5-hour flight. He doesn’t name the airline company he flew with or offer details about his destination, but neither is relevant.



At one point, an obese man walked on the plane and headed towards him. As it turns out, he had the window seat, right next to the poster. The man (the poster), got up and let him in, only to see that the fat man occupied his own seat and about 1/3 of the one next to him – the poster’s, that is.



“The guy seemed embarrassed and didn’t want to get up,” the poster writes. “He mentioned how he can’t wait for a later flight. I felt bad for him but I was also thinking about my own comfort on the long flight – the comfort I paid for. I told the guy, ‘Look, I’ll put up with this if you give me $150 – that’s half the cost of this flight and that would compensate me enough for the circumstances. He instantly agrees, pulls out cash and pays me. He even told me he appreciated it.”



The poster says other passengers gave him nasty looks and gossiped under their breaths, but he was satisfied with the arrangement because he’d gotten compensation for his trouble. Meanwhile, the fat man got to get to his destination, so in his eyes, it was a “win-win” situation.



