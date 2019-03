V6 Turbo Diesel Showdown: Volkswagen Amarok Drag Races Mercedes-Benz X-Class

CDI

The 3.0-liter turbo diesel develops peak torque from 1,300 to 3,000 rpm, which is great for towing and acceleration. Over at Mercedes-Benz, the X-Class is nothing more than re-bodied, re-badged Nissan Navara with the OM 642 serving as the range-topping engine option.Also displacing 3.0 liters, the 24-valve turbo diesel can trace its roots back to 2005 in the CLK 320. In the case of the X 350 d, the V6 develops 258 PS (255 horsepower) and 550 Nm (406 pound-feet) from 1,600 rpm, sending the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the four-wheel-drive system with the help of a seven-speed automatic transmission.Coincidence or not, the gearbox comes from Nissan too. The thing is, how does the X 350 d compare to the Amarok V6 TDI in a drag race? Turkish magazine 4x4 Dünyas1 pitted the two against each other, and Volkswagen has the legs to reach the finish line ahead of Mercedes-Benz.It’s possible the Amarok won thanks to the short burst of overboost of the V6, but that’s not all. In Double Cab configuration, the Volkswagen happens to be heavier than the X-Class . Given these circumstances, it’s the ZF 8HP automatic transmission that makes the difference along with the 4Motion four-wheel-drive system with an automatically-locking Torsen central differential.Care to guess how much these babies cost despite the fact they’re mid-size trucks, not full-size leviathans like American pickups? The X 350 d Progressive Edition starts at €47,490 in Germany while Der Amarok in Highline specification with the 190-kW engine kicks off at €51,931.The difference is pricing also comes down to standard equipment, which favors the Amarok by a significant margin. On the other hand, eight grand more would get you the all-new Touareg luxuryin Germany. Decisions, decisions…