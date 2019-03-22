V6 Turbo Diesel Showdown: Volkswagen Amarok Drag Races Mercedes-Benz X-Class

The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show

When Volkswagen came out with the Amarok in 2009, everyone loved the mid-size pickup truck. The same can be said a decade later, more so with the introduction of the V6 TDI with up to 272 PS (268 horsepower) and 580 Nm (427 pound-feet) of torque. 6 photos



Also displacing 3.0 liters, the 24-valve turbo diesel can trace its roots back to 2005 in the CLK 320 CDI . In the case of the X 350 d, the V6 develops 258 PS (255 horsepower) and 550 Nm (406 pound-feet) from 1,600 rpm, sending the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the four-wheel-drive system with the help of a seven-speed automatic transmission.



Coincidence or not, the gearbox comes from Nissan too. The thing is, how does the X 350 d compare to the



It’s possible the Amarok won thanks to the short burst of overboost of the V6 TDI , but that’s not all. In Double Cab configuration, the Volkswagen happens to be heavier than the



Care to guess how much these babies cost despite the fact they’re mid-size trucks, not full-size leviathans like American pickups? The X 350 d Progressive Edition starts at €47,490 in Germany while Der Amarok in Highline specification with the 190-kW engine kicks off at €51,931.



The difference is pricing also comes down to standard equipment, which favors the Amarok by a significant margin. On the other hand, eight grand more would get you the all-new Touareg luxury SUV in Germany. Decisions, decisions…



