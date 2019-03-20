autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

9YO Flying Virgin Australia Alone Spends The Night on Airport Floor

20 Mar 2019, 13:40 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Blame it on miscommunication or a severe lack of consideration for the safety of underage passengers, but Virgin Australia managed to cause serious concern to two Australian parents who sent their kid on a flight to Sydney.
10 photos
AI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardX
Katie Meredith, the mother of 9-year-old John, tells the Daily Mail that she had paid “extra money” so John could fly from Brisbane to Sydney alone. The extra charge means that she was offered guarantees by the airline company that John would be permanently supervised on the flight, from the moment his she parted with him at boarding to the moment his grandmother would pick him at the airport upon landing.

At the same time, she should have received constant notifications from the staff, as to how the boy was doing. That never happened: when the plane had to be diverted to Melbourne, John ended up spending the night with 2 other kids at the airport, in a storeroom, sleeping on the floor. Katie never heard a peep from the company about the detour, let alone about the conditions her son was in.

“Let's not forget we are talking about a nine-year-old boy, who last month had a heart operation. I would never agree to have him sleep on the floor at an airport,” Katie tells the publication. “His godmother lives in Melbourne, she would have picked him up if I had the opportunity to know he wasn't going to a hotel.”

The grandmother, who was listed as guardian, did receive a notification that the flight had to be grounded in Melbourne, that it would take off again in the morning, and that John had been fed McDonald’s. However, when she asked about the hotel he was staying at for the night, she got no reply.

The airline company is blaming the entire situation on a “miscommunication.”

“We take the utmost care when transporting unaccompanied minors and aim to ensure their nominated guardians are aware of any developments as they arise,” Virgin Australia says in a statement. “We apologize for any breakdown in communication between our team and the child's guardian during the course of the evening.”
Virgin Australia airplane airport Children controversy Australia Sydney
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
CADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumBENTLEY Continental GT V8 ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8BENTLEY Continental GT V8 Premium CoupeTESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverMercedes-AMG GT R RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Coupe CabrioAll car models  
 
 