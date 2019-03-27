2020 BMW 1 Series Shows in France Why Front-Wheel Drive Is Better

autoevolution
When the third generation of the 1 Series breaks cover later this year, it will do so as the first BMW hatch to use a front-wheel-drive configuration. And with that, says BMW, comes a wealth of advantages.
Last week, BMW invited members of the press to have a look at camouflaged pre-series test vehicles as they still undergo testing at the carmaker’s facility in Miramas, France. Soon after that moment, BMW released additional details about the car.

First, the front-wheel-drive configuration. The Germans say engineers have been working on the new architecture for the past five years, and what came out of all that is a car that “will set new standards in the premium compact class in terms of driving dynamics.”

Helping with this evolution in handling is the use of the ARB technology borrowed from the BMW i3s. ARB is a slip control system positioned directly in the engine control unit to maximize regulation speed. This technology will allow the 1 Series to reduce the power understeer usually occurring of front-wheel drive cars.

Aside for increased performances, a front-wheel-drive setup, combined with transverse engines and a low center tunnel allows for the increase of space available for rear passengers.

When compared to the previous model, space has increased by 33 mm when talking about legroom and by 19 mm in terms of headroom. Also, the luggage capacity has increased by 20 liters to a total of 380 liters.

Engines-wise, one of the models of the new generation will be powered by “the most powerful 4-cylinder engine from the BMW Group with a 2-liter capacity and BMW TwinPower Turbo technology.” The unit is to make its way into the BMW M135i xDrive and has a power output rated at 306 hp.

The new BMW 1 Series will be unveiled by June and sales are expected to begin shortly after.
