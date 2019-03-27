Ford GT Hits 300 MPH in Standing Mile, Still Street-Legal

You might have heard about the 300 mph barrier and how street car producers such as Bugatti, Hennessey and Koenigsegg are fighting to reach it. Well, a heavily modified (this is a bit of an understatement) 2006 Ford GT beat everybody to it over the past weekend.

To be more precise, the Blue Oval toy managed to climb all the way to 300.4 mph (make that 483.6 km/h) in the standing mile challenge.The machine delivered the feat while taking part in the Texas Standing Mile event and while this might be surprising to outsiders, many of those at the velocity gathering were expecting the thing to happen.How come? Well, this 2006 GT happened to be the previous holder of the record, with the mid-engined beast having climbed to 293.6 mph. But, since the driver enjoys rounded numbers, as well all do, he went for the said 300 run.The factory 5.4-liter V8 is still in place, but we can't say the same about the blower. The supercharger has made room for a pair of turbos, which deliver 45 psi of boost. Other goodies found in the engine compartment include a methanol injection system, with the engine now delivering north of 2,500 ponies.And the work has been carried on by a specialist called M2K Motorsports.Oh, and the six-speed manual is also present, which means the one linking the steering wheel to the pedals has quite some wrestling to do when hitting the kind of velocity values mentioned above - but can you do that in your latest Koe-nig-segg Perhaps the most impressive part of the build is that the Ford has maintained the right to wear license plates. So perhaps you should be prepared to come across this contraption while you wait for the traffic lights to turn green - who knows when they