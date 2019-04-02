Mid-Engined Corvette C8 Interior Revealed with Two-Spoke Wheel, Digital Mirror

Fret not, future C8 Corvette buyers, your-mid engined supercar won't come with a pair of flying hands, nor is Thing T. Thing (you know, the hand from the Adams Family) involved in the development process. Instead, the agitated wrists seen in these spy photos belong to the test driver trying to prevent the dashboard from getting revealed. Well, as you can notice, that effort was pretty much in vain and we can talk about plenty of mid-engined Corvette cabin details.

The rev counter is flanked by a G-Force meter on the left (this reads up to 1.25G) and an infotainment display on the right.



Then there's the steering wheel. Packing two spokes and using a flat approach for the top and bottom, this seems to have been inspired by the styling cues that have defined the Corvette over the ages.



As for the rear-view mirror, this comes to confirm the rumors about its dual mode - as already seen on Cadillacs, the mirror can be used as a standard glass piece or can serve as a display that relies on a rear-view camera system. The image displayed here is certainly the latter and it's good to know there's a workaround for the visibility limitations brought by the mid-engined layout.



Moving to the exterior of the mid-engined



Regardless, with the production front and rear light clusters in place, we can notice the slim LED strips placed above the taillights of the tester, which seem to work as brake lights and turn signals.



