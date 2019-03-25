NASA Reveals Mars 2020 Already Landed on Mars Several Times During Simulations

Ferrari P80/C Is “An Original Interpretation Of the Sports Prototype Concept”

Lo and behold, this is a one-off Ferrari that’s not entitled to wear a license plate! Based on the 488 GT3 and designed under the supervision of Flavio Manzoni hand-in-hand with engineers and the aero team, the P80/C takes influence from the 330 P3/P4 and Dino 206 S. 28 photos



The styling center where the Monza SP1 and Monza SP2 hero cars were penned opened in September 2018, employing 100-plus designers and engineers. The chassis model workshop, Tailor Made divisions, and Atelier are all together under one roof, located on Viale Enzo Ferrari at the heart of the Prancing Horse’s factory in Maranello.



“A pure track car where peak performance is a major factor,” the P80/C has a 50-millimeter longer wheelbase compared to the 488 GTB. The mid-engine layout remains, as does the 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8.



The racing-oriented interior and motorsport steering wheel lead us to believe the transmission is not dual-clutch, but a sequential from Xtrac. The



A wedge profile, two buttresses that merge into the side air intakes, and tinted wraparound windshield help the P80/C resemble the driver’s helmet and visor. The lack of headlights, catamaran-styled rear, and rear wing add to the visual drama of the track-only supercar.



It’s hard to estimate how much the owner paid Ferrari to come up with the P80/C, but we’re inclined to believe it’s more than the price of the 488 GT3. Or two of those. Even three. For the sake of reference, the Monza SP1 costs 1.6 million euros. On that note, would you take this home or the



