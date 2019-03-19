autoevolution
$18.7M Bugatti La Voiture Noire Has Electric Motor, Leaves Geneva on Batteries

With a price tag of around $18.7 million, it was impossible for the Bugatti La Voiture Noire not to cause a stir at the Geneva Motor Show. After all, we're talking about the world's most expensive new car. However, Bugatti wasn't exactly prepared to deliver the actual vehicle at the Swiss venue, as we received a presentation model (read: mockup) instead.
We talked about this during the early days of the said motor show - there were plenty of clues towards it, such as the fact that the sextuple exhaust tips didn't lead anywhere.

Well, with the Geneva Motor Show now over, we have further proof. In fact, we've brought along a piece of footage that shows the hypercar leaving the venue. And, thanks to the soundtrack of the clip, you'll notice that the display vehicle is actually animated by an electric motor.

And there's more - zoom in on the wheels (the clip awaits you at the bottom of the page) and you'll notice the brake calipers are spinning with the wheels. And no, this isn't a new piece of technology.

In fact, as we mentioned earlier this month, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire needs another 30 months to become an actual car, which means we'll have to wait for 2022 to see the 1,500 horsepower toy in action.

Of course, that depends on whether the yet unnamed owner of the one-off decided to allow the vehicle to step out of the garage. And, as those of you who are tuned into our go-fast tales know, the Chiron-based machine is said to have been built for Dr. Ferdinand Piech, grandson of Ferdinand Porsche and former chairman of the Volkswagen Group.

P.S.: Our favorite moment of the video sees the Bugatti La Voiture Noire creeping past the Koenigsegg Jesko. Speaking of which, we'll remind you the Angelholm hypercar didn't exactly turn to its 1,600 hp to leave Geneva, making use of manpower instead.

