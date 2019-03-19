Up For Grabs: McLaren P1 GTR With 120 Miles On the Odometer

New-Age Ferrari 308 Rendered as 488-Based Limited Edition

The supercar genre sees a new breed gaining more traction than ever and we're referring to the classic revivals based on modern-day machines. From the new Lancia Stratos to the Lamborghini Huracan-based Italdesign Zerouno , more and more goodies of the kind show up nowadays. 5 photos



For now, we've brought along a pixel play that portrays a new-age Ferrari 308, which is portrayed as a 488 GTB derivative - you can clearly see the 488 styling bits, even though the retro-inspired styling cues are obvious.



And we have to tip our pixels to E.Milano, the digital artist behind the Prancing Horse visual play we have here. if you enjoy his work like we do, perhaps you want to check out other projects of the sort, such as this



We'll remind you that the 308 wasn't born as an all-out effort - instead of a V12, the machine packed a V8 and since the 308 line was alive between 1975 and 1985, it wasn't as muscular as it could've been - don't call it slow, though, as that title was reserved to the naturally aspirated four-cylinder model, namely the 208 that landed back in 1980.



Nevertheless, since the 488 that is envisioned as a donor car packs a twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8, the revival idea that brought us here would have no problem in the motivation department.



Keep in mind that the while the 488 GTB allows the one behind the wheel to play with 670 ponies, the Pista version adds a meaty 50 ponies. Oh, and this engine spec was also borrowed by the new F8 Tributo, which is here to replace the 488 - the scheme isn't new, as, for instance, Lamborghini has done the same when fitting the Huracan Evo mid-cycle facelift with the 640 hp Huracan Performante-spec V10.



