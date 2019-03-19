autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

High on Meth, Driver Dances in His Car After Mass Accident He Caused

19 Mar 2019, 12:25 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
At least 5 people were injured in a mass accident that occurred in Da Lat, Vietnam last week, but a video that surfaced the other day shows just how insane the whole scene was. Starting with the driver who caused it, who danced inside the wreck of his car for the public.
28 photos
Toyota Corolla GR Sport and Corolla Trek Wear Makeup to Geneva 2019Toyota Corolla GR Sport and Corolla Trek Wear Makeup to Geneva 2019Toyota Corolla GR Sport and Corolla Trek Wear Makeup to Geneva 2019Toyota Corolla GR Sport and Corolla Trek Wear Makeup to Geneva 2019Toyota Corolla GR Sport and Corolla Trek Wear Makeup to Geneva 2019Toyota Corolla GR Sport and Corolla Trek Wear Makeup to Geneva 2019Toyota Corolla GR Sport and Corolla Trek Wear Makeup to Geneva 2019Toyota Corolla GR Sport and Corolla Trek Wear Makeup to Geneva 2019Toyota Corolla GR Sport and Corolla Trek Wear Makeup to Geneva 2019Toyota Corolla GR Sport and Corolla Trek Wear Makeup to Geneva 2019Toyota Corolla GR Sport and Corolla Trek Wear Makeup to Geneva 2019Toyota Corolla GR Sport and Corolla Trek Wear Makeup to Geneva 2019Toyota Corolla GR Sport and Corolla Trek Wear Makeup to Geneva 2019Toyota Corolla GR Sport and Corolla Trek Wear Makeup to Geneva 2019Toyota Corolla GR Sport and Corolla Trek Wear Makeup to Geneva 2019Toyota Corolla GR Sport and Corolla Trek Wear Makeup to Geneva 2019Toyota Corolla GR Sport and Corolla Trek Wear Makeup to Geneva 2019Toyota Corolla GR Sport and Corolla Trek Wear Makeup to Geneva 2019Toyota Corolla GR Sport and Corolla Trek Wear Makeup to Geneva 2019Toyota Corolla GR Sport and Corolla Trek Wear Makeup to Geneva 2019Toyota Corolla GR Sport and Corolla Trek Wear Makeup to Geneva 2019Toyota Corolla GR Sport and Corolla Trek Wear Makeup to Geneva 2019Toyota Corolla GR Sport and Corolla Trek Wear Makeup to Geneva 2019Toyota Corolla GR Sport and Corolla Trek Wear Makeup to Geneva 2019Toyota Corolla GR Sport and Corolla Trek Wear Makeup to Geneva 2019Toyota Corolla GR Sport and Corolla Trek Wear Makeup to Geneva 2019
You can see it at the bottom of the page, as it was posted on Viral Hog. The original caption notes that the dude was high on drugs and was having “hallucinations,” which would explain his amusement at what he’s done, as well as his confusion about “what’s wrong with me right now?”

He’s also dancing and posing for the people who are filming him. He is clearly completely out of touch with reality.

The video also offers a look at the destruction he caused before his black Toyota Corolla Altis rammed into that electricity pole, effectively stopping him from causing even more damage. VN Express notes that he first hit a sedan and then 5 motorbikes, before slamming into a taxi and then the pole. He wouldn’t have stopped otherwise.

At least 5 people were injured in the accident, though not the driver himself. At least, that’s how it seems from the video – or, if he’s injured, he’s definitely not realizing it because he’s still under the influence. His good mood was over once the cops came and took him out of the wreck.

“The driver shows signs of having used methamphetamine. When apprehended, he even bit a police officer,” Nguyen Van Hung, chief police officer of the Da Lat Police, says for the publication.

“Road crashes are a leading cause of deaths in Vietnam, killing almost one person every hour,” VN Express writes, adding that drug use is also on the rise. Drivers under the influence of drugs add to the number of on-the-road casualties, and this is just one example of that.

Toyota Toyota Corolla Altis DUI accident viral video drugs vietnam
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Latest car models:
CADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 LuxuryBENTLEY Continental GT V8 ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT V8 Convertible Coupe CabrioBENTLEY Continental GT V8BENTLEY Continental GT V8 Premium CoupeTESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverMercedes-AMG GT R RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Coupe CabrioAll car models  
 
 