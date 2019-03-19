High on Meth, Driver Dances in His Car After Mass Accident He Caused

At least 5 people were injured in a mass accident that occurred in Da Lat, Vietnam last week, but a video that surfaced the other day shows just how insane the whole scene was. Starting with the driver who caused it, who danced inside the wreck of his car for the public.

He’s also dancing and posing for the people who are filming him. He is clearly completely out of touch with reality.



The video also offers a look at the destruction he caused before his black



At least 5 people were injured in the accident, though not the driver himself. At least, that’s how it seems from the video – or, if he’s injured, he’s definitely not realizing it because he’s still under the influence. His good mood was over once the cops came and took him out of the wreck.



“The driver shows signs of having used methamphetamine. When apprehended, he even bit a police officer,” Nguyen Van Hung, chief police officer of the Da Lat Police, says for the publication.



“Road crashes are a leading cause of deaths in Vietnam, killing almost one person every hour,” VN Express writes, adding that drug use is also on the rise. Drivers under the influence of drugs add to the number of on-the-road casualties, and this is just one example of that.



