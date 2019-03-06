Woman Jumps on SUV During Drug Transaction Gone Bad, is Severely Injured

Two women taking part in a drug transaction got into a fight, and it ended with the buyer driving off in her SUV and the seller clinging to the car as it reached speeds of up to 50 mph, before falling off and cracking her head.

10 photos



Police arrived at the scene after an eyewitness called in asking for help. “I saw a woman jump on a car and the car sped off. She fell off and she’s bleeding severely from the head,” a man is heard telling the operator on the 911 recording, which was released to the media, along with other details on the case.



The cops were eventually able to track down the SUV and its owner, who has been very cooperating. The SUV was investigated for evidence and the woman was brought in for questioning. Her identity hasn’t been made public because she hasn’t been charged with any crime yet, but the Captain hints that it might not be long until it happens – this was, after all, a drug transaction.



“It was a purchase of illegal narcotics and a disturbance happened between the two and the one got on the vehicle as the other one was driving away,” Long explains. “I believe [the victim] felt she was owed some money.”



Illegal drugs have been recovered at the scene but, as of now, Long can’t offer more details since this is an ongoing investigation. However, he did say this: the women knew each other, as they had become acquainted while doing time at the same jail.



Captain Joe Long from the Troy Police tells WHIO that the woman supposedly selling the drugs , i.e. the victim, is Jody Staten, a 47-year-old resident of Troy. She is currently at the Miami Valley Hospital, where she is listed as in critical condition.Police arrived at the scene after an eyewitness called in asking for help. “I saw a woman jump on a car and the car sped off. She fell off and she’s bleeding severely from the head,” a man is heard telling the operator on the 911 recording, which was released to the media, along with other details on the case.The cops were eventually able to track down theand its owner, who has been very cooperating. The SUV was investigated for evidence and the woman was brought in for questioning. Her identity hasn’t been made public because she hasn’t been charged with any crime yet, but the Captain hints that it might not be long until it happens – this was, after all, a drug transaction.“It was a purchase of illegal narcotics and a disturbance happened between the two and the one got on the vehicle as the other one was driving away,” Long explains. “I believe [the victim] felt she was owed some money.”Illegal drugs have been recovered at the scene but, as of now, Long can’t offer more details since this is an ongoing investigation. However, he did say this: the women knew each other, as they had become acquainted while doing time at the same jail.