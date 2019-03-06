autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Woman Jumps on SUV During Drug Transaction Gone Bad, is Severely Injured

6 Mar 2019, 13:26 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Two women taking part in a drug transaction got into a fight, and it ended with the buyer driving off in her SUV and the seller clinging to the car as it reached speeds of up to 50 mph, before falling off and cracking her head.
10 photos
AI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardX
Captain Joe Long from the Troy Police tells WHIO that the woman supposedly selling the drugs, i.e. the victim, is Jody Staten, a 47-year-old resident of Troy. She is currently at the Miami Valley Hospital, where she is listed as in critical condition.

Police arrived at the scene after an eyewitness called in asking for help. “I saw a woman jump on a car and the car sped off. She fell off and she’s bleeding severely from the head,” a man is heard telling the operator on the 911 recording, which was released to the media, along with other details on the case.

The cops were eventually able to track down the SUV and its owner, who has been very cooperating. The SUV was investigated for evidence and the woman was brought in for questioning. Her identity hasn’t been made public because she hasn’t been charged with any crime yet, but the Captain hints that it might not be long until it happens – this was, after all, a drug transaction.

“It was a purchase of illegal narcotics and a disturbance happened between the two and the one got on the vehicle as the other one was driving away,” Long explains. “I believe [the victim] felt she was owed some money.”
Illegal drugs have been recovered at the scene but, as of now, Long can’t offer more details since this is an ongoing investigation. However, he did say this: the women knew each other, as they had become acquainted while doing time at the same jail.

drugs SUV police arrest
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
FORD TaurusFORD Taurus CompactBUGATTI La Voiture NoireBUGATTI La Voiture Noire ExoticHYUNDAI SonataHYUNDAI Sonata CompactKOENIGSEGG JeskoKOENIGSEGG Jesko ExoticSSANGYONG KorandoSSANGYONG Korando Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 