Man Busted For $36,000 Worth of Meth Hidden Underneath His Dodge Ram

Loya Loya was charged with transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of dangerous drugs, and was booked on a $10,000 bond, the same media outlet reports. The police didn’t say where the drugs came from or whether they’re dealing with an entire operation or just an isolated incident. Juan Loya Loya was initially pulled over for an equipment violation, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says, as cited by AZ Central . Because he was acting shady when he saw the K9 unit and during questioning, police asked for permission to search his vehicle, a 2003 Dodge Ram As it turns out, he had good reason to be nervous, because the truck was loaded – on the underside, with illegal stuff, no less.“He was extremely nervous throughout the interaction with the K9 deputy, indicating he was heading from Phoenix to New Mexico,” the Sheriff’s Office says. “Assisting K9 deputies searched and while examining the undercarriage of the truck, located a package of drugs hidden over the transmission area after noticing a vehicle component recently disturbed.”Police retrieved 2 packages from underneath the Ram, each weighing about 1 pound. Inside was methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $36,000.Loya Loya eventually admitted that he had been contacted by someone – and paid – to transport a mysterious package, but insisted that he wasn’t told what would be in it or where in his truck it would be placed. He didn’t ask questions and, if he did have any suspicions about it, he didn’t let them stop him from attempting to carry out the job.Loya Loya was charged with transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of dangerous drugs, and was booked on a $10,000 bond, the same media outlet reports. The police didn’t say where the drugs came from or whether they’re dealing with an entire operation or just an isolated incident.