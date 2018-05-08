Italdesign Zerouno Duerta Shows Off With The Targa Top Off

Owned by the Volkswagen Group since 2010, Italdesign is more than the design and engineering company it was when Giorgetto Giugiaro was running the show. The Moncalieri-based outfit also happens to be a coachbuilder, specialized in limited-production models such as the Zerouno and Zerouno Duerta.
The second of the two models went official at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, looking more aggressive than the fixed-head coupe. Limited to five examples that will be made by the end of the year in Moncalieri, the Zerouno Duerta is sold out.
To this effect, seeing the mid-engine supercar doing its thing with the targa top off is a rare sight. Italdesign put together a short promo of the Zerouno Duerta doing its thing, and as you can tell, the ultra-exclusive Italian exotica looks great in real life.
Duerta means open in the Piedmontese dialect, but as opposed to the Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder, the carbon-fiber roof has to be taken off by hand. A soft top is included in the car’s price as an emergency measure in case of rainy weather.
Including taxes, the asking price is thought to be in the ballpark of $2.4 million. Compare that to the Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder ($262,450 not including destination charge) and Huracan LP 640-4 Performante ($308,859), and you’ll get an idea about what sort of customers are targeted by Italdesign with the Zerouno Duerta.
Featuring more wings than an air show and an overall length (4,847 millimeters) closer to the Aventador S (4,797) than the Huracan (4,459 millimeters), the newcomer is just as fast as its coupe half-brother thanks to a thumpin’ great V10.
Displacing 5.2 liters, the naturally aspirated engine is rated at 610 PS (602 horsepower) and 560 Nm (413 pound-feet) of torque, trnaslating to more than 320 km/h (200 miles per hour) on full song. Zero to 100 km/h (62 mph), on the other hand, takes as little as 3.2 seconds thanks to the bundles of traction offered by the electronically controlled AWD system shared with the Audi R8 V10 plus.
