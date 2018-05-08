Italdesign Zerouno Duerta Shows Off With The Targa Top Off

More on this:

1 Italdesign Chosen by Public to Design Cars for Vietnamese VinFast

2 Pop.Up Next Is What Happens When Audi and Airbus Have a Baby

3 New Italdesign Zerouno Roadster Looks Predictable In First Photos

4 Italdesign Zerouno Roadster En Route To 2018 Geneva Motor Show

5 First Italdesign ZeroUno Delivered, Roadster Version Incoming