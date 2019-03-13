LaFerrari Doing Donuts in The Desert Sounds Savage

When Ferrari came up with the LaFerrari, the idea was to build a halo car that offered drivers a rush of emotions, albeit in a gas-electric package. And with 963 horsepower being mixed with the Maranello finesse, the memorable driving experience is guaranteed.
Of course, each owner sees this in his or her own way. And while certain Ferraristi decide to blitz the circuit in the LaF, others simply want to trash the rear tires of the thing.
We've shown you the successor of the Enzo drifting and burning rubber before. Well, here we are, back in the arena, as we've brought along an episode that sees the hybrid hypercar being used to bake donuts.
Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we can see the Fezza toasting its rear tires - the driver doesn't seem to go for uber-coordinated moves, choosing to treat the gas pedal as an on/off switch instead.
The adventure we have here took place in the United Arab Emirates and was part of a dedicated event. We're talking about the Ferrari Cavalcade 2019, which has already brought us tons of Maranello action.
For instance, we've seen a Ferrari 488 Pista being cast in the role of an SUV. The circuit tool was used to navigate the sand dunes and it didn't take all that long before the supercar got stuck.
Well, another Ferrari was called to the rescue and we're talking about a monster that packs all-paw hardware, namely a GTC4Lusso. And yes, the V12 family machine managed to help its sibling get out of trouble.
Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the Italian automotive producer is currently in the advanced testing stages of its first crossover.
Temporary called Purosangue, the newcomer might not be an SUV in the conventional sense and, for one thing, the vehicle is expected to deliver an all-engaging driving experience. And while the Ferrari SUV might pack both V12 and V8 power, as is the case with the GTC4Lusso, we could also see it packing the rumored V6-based hybrid powertrain.
