autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

LaFerrari Doing Donuts in The Desert Sounds Savage

13 Mar 2019, 13:42 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
When Ferrari came up with the LaFerrari, the idea was to build a halo car that offered drivers a rush of emotions, albeit in a gas-electric package. And with 963 horsepower being mixed with the Maranello finesse, the memorable driving experience is guaranteed.
4 photos
LaFerrari Impounded by Police in ViennaLaFerrari Impounded by Police in ViennaLaFerrari Impounded by Police in Vienna
Of course, each owner sees this in his or her own way. And while certain Ferraristi decide to blitz the circuit in the LaF, others simply want to trash the rear tires of the thing.

We've shown you the successor of the Enzo drifting and burning rubber before. Well, here we are, back in the arena, as we've brought along an episode that sees the hybrid hypercar being used to bake donuts.

Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we can see the Fezza toasting its rear tires - the driver doesn't seem to go for uber-coordinated moves, choosing to treat the gas pedal as an on/off switch instead.

The adventure we have here took place in the United Arab Emirates and was part of a dedicated event. We're talking about the Ferrari Cavalcade 2019, which has already brought us tons of Maranello action.

For instance, we've seen a Ferrari 488 Pista being cast in the role of an SUV. The circuit tool was used to navigate the sand dunes and it didn't take all that long before the supercar got stuck.

Well, another Ferrari was called to the rescue and we're talking about a monster that packs all-paw hardware, namely a GTC4Lusso. And yes, the V12 family machine managed to help its sibling get out of trouble.

Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the Italian automotive producer is currently in the advanced testing stages of its first crossover.

Temporary called Purosangue, the newcomer might not be an SUV in the conventional sense and, for one thing, the vehicle is expected to deliver an all-engaging driving experience. And while the Ferrari SUV might pack both V12 and V8 power, as is the case with the GTC4Lusso, we could also see it packing the rumored V6-based hybrid powertrain.

 

🍩 🍩 anyone ?! . . @vrrtony495 showing who is boss in his #laferrari !! Drive it like you stole it is the perfect quote for this guy ... 😄 💪🏻 . . #RSMspec 🇮🇹

A post shared by Ranjit Sundaramurthy (@ranjitsundaramurthy) on Feb 26, 2019 at 10:09pm PST

Ferrari LaFerrari Ferrari V12 donuts hooning hypercar
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Latest car models:
Mercedes-AMG GT R RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Coupe CabrioMERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ Roadster ExoticTATA MOTORS NexonTATA MOTORS Nexon Medium SUVTATA MOTORS HarrierTATA MOTORS Harrier Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 