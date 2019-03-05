1,900 HP Pininfarina Battista Can Hit 217 MPH, Shocks Geneva

We are proud to announce that we are currently taking reservations for the all-new #Pininfarina Battista! Limited to just 50 units for North America and 150 units worldwide we will be the sole dealer for the Northeast region. A full electric, handmade hypercar made in Turin, Italy by the legendary designers @automobilipininfarinaofficial. For more information please contact us. #MillerMotorcars #PininfarinaBattista #Rare #Powerful #Beauty #Luxury #Performance #CarbonFiber

A post shared by MILLER MOTORCARS (@millermotorcars) on Mar 4, 2019 at 6:05pm PST