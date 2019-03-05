1,900 HP Pininfarina Battista Can Hit 217 MPH, Shocks Geneva

Does than name Pininfarina ring a bell? Of course it does. After all, we're talking about the company that is arguably Italy's most famous design studio. Well, the label that has shaped Alfa Romeos, Ferraris, Fiats and Lancias is finally giving us its own car at the Geneva Motor Show.
Founded in 1928, the Turin-based specialist has teamed up with a host of prestigious partners in a bid to deliver an electric hypercar. And the result is the bewitching Pininfarina Battista.
Sipping electron juice from a 120 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the machine packs one electric motor for each wheel, for a combined output of 1,900 hp and 1,696 lb-ft (2,300 Nm) of twist. So there's no sense in asking ourselves if the newcomer is worthy of representing company founder Battista "Pinin" Farina.
The said electric bits are placed inside a carbon fiber monocoque, but the exact weight of the car hasn't been announced.
The performance numbers are staggering, with the Battista promising to crack 62 mph (100 km/h) in under 2 seconds and hit 186 mph (300 km/h) in under 12 seconds. As for the maximum velocity, this sits at 217 mph (350 km/h). Fully charging the said battery packs means the hypercar offers a range of 280 miles (450 km).
As for the design, the company wanted to maintain the classic sportscar proportions rather than go for an all-out futuristic look, albeit with the design details following a different path.
Thanks to the piece of live footage below, which comes from retired F1 champion Nico Rosberg, who is involved in the project, you'll be able to take a good look at the machine. Note that Automobili Pininfarina uses the Swiss venue to display examples of the toy that come dressed in white, gray and blue, with the company stressing the customization options it offers.
When it comes to the cabin, the Pininfarina Battista offers a trio of displays that aims to give the driver a fully immersive experience.
The company aims to build just 150 units of the Battista and while production is set to kick off next year, the pricing hasn't been mentioned. The development is handled by Automobili Pininfarina, a fresh entity based in Munich, Germany, which works under the same umbrella as the original Pininfarina SpA, which operates in Cambiano, Italy.
Keep in mind that the design house had been acquired by Indian industrial mammoth Mahindra. The company has teamed up with names such as Rimac (EV hardware), which is ten percent owned by Porsche, and former Bugatti, Pagani and Porsche chassis specialist Dr Peter Tutzer to create this machine.
