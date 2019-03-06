$18.7M Bugatti La Voiture Noire Geneva Car Is a Mockup, Production Set For 2022

Remember the Bugatti La Voiture Noire that made its debut in Geneva earlier this week? Of course you do. After all, with a price tag of around $18.7 million, we're talking about the most expensive new car ever sold. However, you shouldn't expect to see more than a mockup too soon.

In fact, if you zoom in on the some of the live images in the gallery above, you'll notice that the sextuple exhaust tips don't lead anywhere and that the fancy design elements on the tires appear to be mere stickers.



And, according to



Then again, it's not difficult to understand why the yet unnamed owner has made the acquisition. This Molsheim monster is a one-off, whose value can only increase in time. Besides, such an addition to one's car collection only showcases the financial power of the owner.



Speaking of which, the one-off is rumored to be destined for Dr. Ferdinand Piëch, grandson of Ferdinand Porsche and former chairman of the Volkswagen Group.



The inspiration for the new styling cues came from the iconic You see, Bugatti's designers have prepared the hypercar, but its engineers aren't quite done with it yet, nor is the homologation process completed. So, despite the thing basically being a skin for the Chiron , most likely with the same being true for the interior, the car greeting us on the Swiss event's floor is far from the finished thing.In fact, if you zoom in on the some of the live images in the gallery above, you'll notice that the sextuple exhaust tips don't lead anywhere and that the fancy design elements on the tires appear to be mere stickers.And, according to The Verge , it will take another 30 months for the La Voiture Noire to be completed, so we'll only get to listen to its 1,500 horsepower roar in 2022.Then again, it's not difficult to understand why the yet unnamed owner has made the acquisition. This Molsheim monster is a one-off, whose value can only increase in time. Besides, such an addition to one's car collection only showcases the financial power of the owner.Speaking of which, the one-off is rumored to be destined for Dr. Ferdinand Piëch, grandson of Ferdinand Porsche and former chairman of the Volkswagen Group.The inspiration for the new styling cues came from the iconic Type 57 Atlantic , which was Ettore Bugatti's son Jean. Long story short, only four units were ever built and the one belonging to Jean Bugatti was lost is a scheme that saw the Nazis seizing the carmaker's assets during the War - forum chat mentions that fashion icon Ralph Lauren has declined an offer of $100 million for his Atlantic, so we can only imagine the value of the lost car.