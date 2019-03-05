5 McLaren Plans To Increase Production Capacity, SUV Still Not Happening

965 HP Puritalia Berlinetta Is Like a Plug-In Hybrid Shelby Cobra

We love delivering answers to questions nobody asks and it seems that Italian niche carmaker Puritalia also uses this philosophy. For instance, have you even wondered what kind of contraptions Caroll Shelby would've built had he been born in the country of Ferrari, Lamborghini and Pagani? Well, the said specialist came up with a potential answer back in 2012, when it introduced the Puritalia 427 , which can be considered a modern-day reinterpretation of the Cobra. 11 photos



The hood of the Puritalia Berlinetta conceals a 5.0-liter V8 delivering 750 hp, while the electric motor located at the rear makes sure the total output of the hypercar sits at 965 hp and 920 lb-ft (1,248 Nm) of torque.



55 lbs or 25 kilos. That's how little the electric motor weighs. Produced by British developer Yasa, this produces 215 hp and up to 370 Nm of twist. This sips electron juice from a lithium iron phosphate 5.2 kWh battery pack (the system works at 700V). While charging using the bespoke unit takes three hours, the modest battery means the electric-only range sits at just 12.4 miles (20 km).



Oh, and the tech side of the toy also involves a seven-speed automated manual tranny with paddle shifters.



The carbon fiber tub and body help the machine keep the weight down, with this expected to tip the scales at about 2,500 lbs (1,130 kg).



As for the performance, the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint takes 2.7 seconds, while the maximum velocity sits at 208 mph (335 km/h).



Only 150 units of the Puritalia Berlinetta are set to be brought to the world, with the company promising a wide range of customization options, such as writing the name of the owner on the aluminum engine block.



