Aston Martin Valkyrie Performance Specs Confirmed, V12 Hybrid Develops 1,160 BHP

1 Mar 2019, 16:46 UTC ·
The Aston Martin Valkyrie has been announced as a hypercar with other-worldly performance in 2017. Since then, a wealth of details have been announced by the British car builder, except for the actual performance figures for the car.
Over the years, the power developed by the hybrid system in the Valkyrie varied from 1,000 bhp in the initial plans to a much greater 1,130 hp troop as development of the vehicle progressed. On Friday, Aston Martin decided to “reveal the full performance figures” and give the world a taste of what the Valkyrie is all about..

The Aston Martin Valkyrie is a hybrid hypercar, using an internal combustion engine that works in conjunction with a Rimac-built battery system that acts as a KERS system, and an E-Motor.

On its own, the Cosworth-built naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine develops 1,000 bhp at 10,500 rpm and 740 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine can rev at a maximum of 11,100 rpm, a premiere for a naturally-aspirated road car.

The E-Motor with KERS adds to the troop generated by the engine an extra 160 bhp and 280 Nm of torque, bringing the total figures to 1,160 bhp and 900 Nm.

“Aston Martin Valkyrie is set to be the ultimate hypercar in the automotive world, and these performance figures underline that statement,” said David King, Aston Martin’s Special Vehicle Operations Officer,.

“I am, as I’m sure the rest of the world is, incredibly excited to see and hear the first of these cars on track.”

The Valkyrie is still in development stages, as Aston doesn’t plan to have it ready for a few more years. When ready, it will be available in four specification packages - AMR Track Performance, Ultimate, Mantis and Spirit – while targeting a production run of only 150 units.

The build of the car is a cooperative project involving Aston Martin, Red Bull Advanced Technologies and AF Racing.
