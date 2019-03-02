Entrepreneurs Will Send Coffee Into Space to Roast it in Zero Gravity

5 Nissan x Opus Camper Concept Is Powered by Second Life Leaf Batteries

4 2020 Nissan Juke Spied In Europe Wrapped In A Lot Of Camouflage

3 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus EPA-rated 226 Miles Of Range

2 Nissan Tries To Make the Kicks Cool With the Surf Concept

More on this:

2019 Nissan Leaf Plus Is More Expensive Than Tesla’s $35,000 Model 3

Following the introduction of the $35,000 electric sedan from Tesla with rear-wheel drive and a range of 220 miles, the newcomer from Nissan doesn’t feel like an alternative. Going on sale for the 2019 model year, the Leaf Plus starts at $36,550 excluding $895 for the destination charge. 18 photos



Make no mistake about it, Nissan won’t sell too many of these babies in this part of the world. There’s also the



As the name implies, the Leaf Plus differs from the Leaf through energy density. In addition to the 62-kWh battery, the compact hatchback also comes with more ponies from the front-mounted electric motor. 214 horsepower to be more specific, up from 147 horsepower.



“With the addition of Plus, the Nissan Leaf is now available with two battery options and a choice of six trim levels – each featuring the many advanced technologies offered under the banner of Nissan Intelligent Mobility,” said Brian Marango, director of EV Sales & Marketing. The thing is, sales aren’t reflecting the optimism of Mr. Marango.



Nissan sold 14,715 examples of the breed in 2018 in the United States, far fewer than Tesla did with the Model 3. The Palo Alto-based automaker sold 139,782 units last year in addition to Model S sedans and Model X crossovers. Given these circumstances, the Leaf Plus can’t hold a candle to the e-sedan from Fremont, California.



If it were your money, would you take delivery of the entry-level configuration of the Model 3 or “Why are you comparing a compact hatchback with twist-beam rear suspension to the Model 3?” 226 miles of range for the Nissan gives the Japanese interloper a 6-mile advantage, but the Tesla is cheaper, nicer to drive, better equipped, and holds value much better than the Leaf Plus.Make no mistake about it, Nissan won’t sell too many of these babies in this part of the world. There’s also the Kona Electric from Hyundai, which comes as standard with a 64-kWh battery, 258 miles of range, and a starting price of $36,450 plus $1,045 for the destination charge.As the name implies, the Leaf Plus differs from the Leaf through energy density. In addition to the 62-kWh battery, the compact hatchback also comes with more ponies from the front-mounted electric motor. 214 horsepower to be more specific, up from 147 horsepower.“With the addition of Plus, the Nissan Leaf is now available with two battery options and a choice of six trim levels – each featuring the many advanced technologies offered under the banner of Nissan Intelligent Mobility,” said Brian Marango, director of EV Sales & Marketing. The thing is, sales aren’t reflecting the optimism of Mr. Marango.Nissan sold 14,715 examples of the breed in 2018 in the United States, far fewer than Tesla did with the Model 3. The Palo Alto-based automaker sold 139,782 units last year in addition to Model S sedans and Model X crossovers. Given these circumstances, the Leaf Plus can’t hold a candle to the e-sedan from Fremont, California.If it were your money, would you take delivery of the entry-level configuration of the Model 3 or Leaf Plus for a budget of under $40,000?