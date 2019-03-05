autoevolution

Why The Bugatti Chiron Sport 110 Ans Is an "Underdog" In Geneva

5 Mar 2019
Bugatti is currently in the midst of an expansion process that sees the marque diversifying its lineup. At least so far, we haven't received the expected second model (rumors on the topic have been floating around for years), but the Chiron has become the base for an uber-exciting family.
As such, the standard Chiron, if we might call a W16 monster so, has been joined by the Chiron Sport and the Divo. All three machines share the 1,500 horsepower quad-turbo motor, but the Sport is slightly lighter and comes with extra handling focus, while the Divo is dressed up as a different velocity animal.

Well, this year's edition of the Geneva Motor Show sees the VW Group crown jewel brand introducing the Chiron Sport 100 Ans, a tribute to the 110-year pedigree of the French name.

Only 20 units of the said edition are being brought to life and these can easily be distinguished by the presence of the French flag on various exterior and interior elements.

"The matt Steel Blue paintwork at the rear of the car, produced in a complex process, has a sheen like hot-rolled steel. The typical Bugatti line, the dominant "C" surrounding the passenger compartment, is also painted Steel Blue. The front end consists of exposed carbon fibre in Steel Blue Carbon, once again a matt colour suggestive of steel. The two-tone colour scheme is reminiscent of historic models: in the 1920s, this type of paintwork was a sign of luxury and exclusiveness, while it now signals a sporting character and high technological competence," Bugatti mentions.What about the final part of the title above?
You see, Molsheim has been teasing us about a one-off that's set to make its debut in Geneva. We're expecting this to be a Chiron-based Type 57 SC Atlantic recreation and we'll return with more info as soon as we get our keyboards on it.

Meanwhile, we'll remind you the said teasing has set the Internet on fire, which resulted in plenty of stunning renderings showing up (here's a Chiron Longtail and a Divo Speedster, for example).
Bugatti Chiron Bugatti 2019 Geneva Motor Show hypercar
