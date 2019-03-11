Next-Generation Audi R8 Rendered as Electric Hypercar

The rumors about the third generation of the Audi R8 are a source of open fire on the Internet. So while certain aficionados believe the current car won't receive a successor, other see Ingolstadt ready to transition to an electric hypercar in the future.
Well, we are now here to bring you a rendering the plays to the tune of the second version. The pixel play we have here builds on the current, second-gen R8 like the Bugatti Divo uses the fixed points of the Chiron as a starting point.
Unlike the Divo, though, which features the same 1,500 hp tech setup as the hypercar it is based on, the pixel contraption sitting before us aims to redefine the mechanical bits.
And while the digital art label behind the render envisions this toy as being animated by a hybrid setup built on the V10 that has been with the R8 since the original, the various corners of the web see another, more plausible future for the Audi halo car.
We're refering to an electric hypercar - keep in mind that the current Geneva Motor Show is no stranger to such offerings, with the Pininfarina Battista being an example as good as any.
The four-ringed company is said to be working on a production model (that term is relative, since production will be limited) of the automaker's PB 18 E-Tron Concept.
You know, the supercar-and-shooting-brake concept car we met at last year's Monterey Car Week.
We can expect an output of at least 1,000 horsepower, along with a 0 to 62 mph time or around two seconds or less. Come to think of it, such numbers might just become the norm for the stratosphere of the electric car market.
Nevertheless, we'll have to wait for the next decade to see what the German automotive producer's go-fast electric plans are.
