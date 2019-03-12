autoevolution
Pagani Secretly Developing New "Huayra R", Prototype Shows Racecar Aero

Did anybody actually believe that the Pagani Huayra BC would be the last of its kind? Well, the Italian automaker was obviously going to bring yet more updates to its current mid-engined fighter, simply because that's the business model in San Cesario Sul Panaro.
With the Huayra Roadster already among us for quite some time, the limited volume carmaker is currently preparing to introduce an even spicier fixed-roof model.

The image sitting before us shows the prototype doing its thing on the track. A simple glance at the tester reveals the more aggressive aerodynamics, even compare to the not-exactly-tame $2.5 million Huayra BC. Of course, this will split opinions in the owners' community.

Speaking of which, we still can't be 100 percent certain of the fact that Horacio Pagani isn't preparing a circuit-confined model like the famous Zonda R (keep in mind that the racecar did eventually receive a road vehicle conversion).

In fact, this Pagani tester looks like a racecar that's barely prepared to accept license plates - lens tip to Instagram user Jacopo Magnus (via vtm_theking) for this spy photo.

As for the nameplate of the newcomer, we can't be certain about this, hence the quotes in the title above.

Having mentioned the extreme aero of the hypercar, we also have to talk about the firepower. Truth be told, the 700+ hp output of the Huayra isn't all that massive nowadays, so perhaps the twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12 heart of the beast, which is supplied by AMG, will get a few touches.

While we're discussing its future model, Pagani is keeping people busy at the Geneva Motor Show with the help of the car that started it all. That's right, we're talking about the iconic C12. This year marked the 20th anniversary of the Zonda and the company brought the fully restored chassis #1 to the Swiss venue, as you'll be able to notice in the Facebook post below.

 

