Rosso Corsa Porsche 911 GT2 RS Shows Ferrari Spec

That's right, we're talking about the color that has become an icon thanks to Ferrari and it seems this is the first 2RS in the US to sport the Maranello attire. For the record, we'll remind you this isn't the first 991.2 dressed in Rosso Corsa we feature.And the main hue is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the custom spec of this rear-engined toy. The 700 horsepower toy sports the Weissach Package, as well as the magnesium wheels, which sport a black finish.In fact, the owner of the car has a fetish for the contrast between red and black. For instance, the exterior of this Porsche packs over $26,000 in CXX goodies (Custom Tailoring Options).Thanks to the Instagram post at the bottom of the page, you'll be able to browse through the complete list of options. However, there are a few that caught our eye, such as the Tomato Red "Porsche" script on the rear wing and the side skirt finished in the body color.The said two-tone mix has also made its way into the cabin of the rear-engined beast. And the owner has made sure to cover almost all of the surfaces in black leather that comes with Guards Red stitching - check out the CXX-delivered door sill guards, fuse box covers, rear side panels, air vent surrounds.Please make sure to use the swipe feature of the social media post to enjoy the full visual might of this Porscha. For instance, you'll get to see a comparison between the Rosso Corsa 911 GT2 RS and a Guards Red 991 and we have to admit the difference is noticeable.