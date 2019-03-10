Rosso Corsa Porsche 911 GT2 RS Shows Ferrari Spec

autoevolution
The Porsche configurator is one of the richest in the world, with Zuffenhausen offering virtually endless configuration possibilities to its customers. And the Porsche 911 GT2 RS that brought us here is the perfect example of that, with the Neunelfer being dressed in Rosso Corsa.
That's right, we're talking about the color that has become an icon thanks to Ferrari and it seems this is the first 2RS in the US to sport the Maranello attire. For the record, we'll remind you this isn't the first 991.2 dressed in Rosso Corsa we feature.

And the main hue is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the custom spec of this rear-engined toy. The 700 horsepower toy sports the Weissach Package, as well as the magnesium wheels, which sport a black finish.

In fact, the owner of the car has a fetish for the contrast between red and black. For instance, the exterior of this Porsche packs over $26,000 in CXX goodies (Custom Tailoring Options).

Thanks to the Instagram post at the bottom of the page, you'll be able to browse through the complete list of options. However, there are a few that caught our eye, such as the Tomato Red "Porsche" script on the rear wing and the side skirt finished in the body color.

The said two-tone mix has also made its way into the cabin of the rear-engined beast. And the owner has made sure to cover almost all of the surfaces in black leather that comes with Guards Red stitching - check out the CXX-delivered door sill guards, fuse box covers, rear side panels, air vent surrounds.

Please make sure to use the swipe feature of the social media post to enjoy the full visual might of this Porscha. For instance, you'll get to see a comparison between the Rosso Corsa 911 GT2 RS and a Guards Red 991 and we have to admit the difference is noticeable.

 

A PTSRS Exclusive: North America’s first known Rosso Corsa (Y81) 991 GT2 RS has just been delivered to @porscheofnashville in Brentwood, Tennessee. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin black, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. To extend the contrast of red and black, this example also adds over $26K in CXX options (Custom Tailoring Options - Special Wish). On the outside, note the 997 style GT2RS decal across the side in gloss black, Irocese decal in gloss black along the center of the car, rear model designation in gloss black, Porsche script on the rear wing in “Tomato Red”, and seen for the first time on the 2RS - side skirts painted in body color. Step inside and the leather interior in Black and Black/Red Alcantara sets the basis for this bi-color theme. Through CXX options, the owner aimed to cover as many surfaces in the combination of black leather and Guards Red stitching that options from the configurator (such as extended leather and extended deviated stitching) do not cover. Said CXX options include inner door sill guards, fuse box covers, rear side panels, air vent surrounds - all in black leather with Guards Red stitching. The storage compartment lid alone is proof of attention to detail, with the center in Guards Red alcantara, black leather sides, Guards Red stitching, and Porsche crest embossed. Additional CXX options include sun visors in red alcantara with red stitching, belt pass-throughs painted in Rosso Corsa, and door sill guards illumination in red. All in all, this is a great demonstrator of how one can leverage the Exclusive Manufaktur program to truly solidify a visual theme with options beyond what the traditional configurator offers - if patience is your virtue. A big thanks to @carroll_clark from Porsche of Nashville for providing the exclusive photos and in-depth information on this very special car. At my request, Carroll also kindly placed a Guards Red 991 adjacently to provide a visual comparison with Rosso Corsa, which he remarks is substantially different from Guards Red in person. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

A post shared by PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Mar 8, 2019 at 4:37am PST

