Fire Risk Prompts Ferrari To Recall Lots Of Cars, Including the LaFerrari Aperta

Even though Ferrari is busy developing the Purosangue utility vehicle, an all-new V6 engine architecture, and electrified powertrains, problems of the past are catching up to the Prancing Horse of Maranello. No fewer than 2,150 examples of the breed are being recalled in the United States over an issue with the fuel vapor separator, including the 2017 model year LaFerrari Aperta 20 photos



The separator may crack and leak fuel in the presence of an ignition source, increasing the risk of fire. Turbocharged powerplants such as the 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 generate a lot of heat, and even the V12 can get scorching hot when driven hard.



As for the crack mentioned in the previous paragraph, this condition comes courtesy of “a manufacturing fault caused by the supplier.” We’re not nitpicking here, but we’d expect Ferrari to be more serious about their suppliers given the starting price of the 488 GTB. Speaking of which, the mid-engine supercar has been replaced by the



Any warning that can occur is the check engine warning light, which will illuminate and show a message to the driver to take the vehicle in for inspection. The name of the supplier? That would be SumiRiko Italy S.p.A., which also serves BMW, General Motors, Renault, the Volkswagen Group, Honda, Groupe PSA, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Vaz, Gaz, and MAN.



But wait, there’s more! NHTSA campaign number 19V089000 reads that the “doors may not open” on certain models manufactured by the Prancing Horse. 582 vehicles are being recalled over this fault, all of them 2017 to 2019 GTC4Lusso models with both engine options.



"The layout of the Bowden cable creates tension on the door lock mechanism," informs Ferrari, "which may cause the cable retaining slot to break and prevent the door from being opened when using the external handle." This time around, the Italian automaker hasn't provided the name of the supplier. Ferrari North America, Inc. also lists the 2018 to 2019 GTC4Lusso with both engine options, the 488 GTB, 488 Spider, 488 Pista, and 812 Superfast. In other words, the entire lineup and more or less all the cars sold in this part of the world in the specified period.