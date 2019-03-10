Azzurro Dino Ferrari F8 Tributo Shows Screaming Spec

Now that the Geneva Motor Show has brought us the Ferrari F8 Tributo in the flesh, the Internet is boiling with renderings that portray the possibilities offered by the newcomer. For instance, we recently showed you a pixel play that brought along the future F8 Tributo Spider and we are now back in the digital art game.
This time around, though, we're here to showcase a series of specs for the Prancing Horse - while certain aficionados believe Ferraris should only come in one color, others enjoy eye-catching configurations.
Well, the specs we have here, which await you in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page, have something for everybody, from the Azzurro Dino screaming spec that caught our eye to the black-on-black configuration that seems to come from the dark side.
Speaking of the Azzurro Dino F8 example, we'll remind you this configuration is more than a digital dream. In fact, we've recently showcased a Ferrari 458 Speciale that came dressed in the same shade of blue, while wearing center stripes that also used white and yellow (the layout of the stripes isn't the same, though).
And while we're talking renderings, you should know that we've already brought the future F8 Tributo-based special edition under the spotlights. After all, with the newcomer replacing the 488 GTB, the 488 Pista also needs a successor.
As such, we've featured a piece of pixel work that showed a pumped-F8 that might just be cast in the role of a circuit-focused edition. However, since Maranello enjoys changing the badges it uses from one generation to another, you shouldn't expect the Pista nameplate to make a comeback.
P.S.: Don't forget to check out the swipe feature of the post below to enjoy the complete pixel play. So if you enjoy playing the guessing game, now would be a good time to do your thing.
