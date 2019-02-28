Virgin Galactic Flies to Space Again, Breaks Down Barriers

Ferrari F8 Tributo Spider Rendered as the Roofless McLaren 720S Rival

In December 2018, McLaren revealed its new secret weapon for supercar domination, the 720S Spider . We still remember looking at the twin horns and electrochromic glass roof, thinking something along the lines of "can anybody ever outdo this?" 14 photos



Geneva debuts are keeping car renderers busy this week. After working hard on Peugeot projects,



The Tributo matches the power output of the crazy 488 Pista. At 720 horsepower (Italian/metric), this is Ferrari's most powerful road-going V8. The 770 Nm (568 lb-ft) is also a match for the 720S.



In coupe form, the F8 is said to need just 2.9 seconds to reach 100 km/h, and 200 km/h requires 7.8 seconds, the same as a McLaren. Its top speed is 340 km/h (211 mph), just 1km/h shy of the 720S. We must be getting pretty close to what the tires and aero can do.



According to Ferrari, the new supercar has shaved off an 88-lb (40 kilograms) chunk and now weighs from 2,932 lbs (1,330 kg), and that would mean it's lighter than a 720S. When these two eventually get to drag race, we expect the closest results we've seen. Depending on the driver and conditions, it could swing either way. Of course, Ferrari had extra years compared to McLaren and probably took a long look at what makes the British car tick.



The ball appears to be in Ferrari's court. The company that stopped being taken seriously when it came to mid-range supercars dropped a bomb on us today, and it's called the F8 Tributo.