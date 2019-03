Keep in mind that Ferrari likes the refresh its nomenclature from one special edition to another, so we're not expecting the Pista moniker to comeback. Meanwhile, we're using the Evo badge applied to the latest iteration of the FKK K , which is the racing incarnation of the LaFerrari.The renders we have here portray the said Maranello special, with the pixel play coming from digital artist Nicolas Proulx (you can check it all out in the Instagram posts at the bottom of the page).Badging aside, the F8 Tributo follows a simple principle, borrowing various tech bits from the 488 Pista. For one thing, the newcomer packs the 720 hp engine spec of the special edition. Then there are the aero parts that have made their way into the newcomer, which are mixed with fresh developments such as the headlights or the rear fascia.Of course, this means the Prancing Horse will have to go back to the drawing board for the track special based on the F8. Then again, the ways of the supercar realm are not that complicated.For starters, adding extra muscle to twin-turbo engines is a beaten path. And we can say the same about the technology infusion that revolves around the motorsport world. For instance, all Ferrari has to do is look at its racing bin and the active aero or weight reduction solutions for the replacement of the 488 Pista will instantly show up.Meanwhile, we're inviting you to feast your eyes on not one, but two pixel works portraying the future Italian exotic.