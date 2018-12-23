autoevolution

Ferrari FXX K Evo Shows "Matte" Green Spec with Red Accents

Nowadays, social media is loaded with images and clips of supercar specs, as collectors showcase their best machines. However, we are now here to talk about the next-level development of the sort, namely a Ferrari customer racecar sporting a bespoke livery.
We're talking about an FXX K Evo, the most recent incarnation of the Prancing Horse's customer racing program, which is based on the LaFerrari.

And, as you can notice in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page, the shade of green on the car and the strong contrast brought by the red accents make the thing stand out.

Those of you who are tuned into our supercar spec game tales might be familiar to this color combo, since we're talking about one of the toys owned by Gregb.23.

The aficionado is so deeply in love with Ferraris that he owns a rich collection including both road cars and racecars (once again, the Instagram posts below tell the tale). In fact, the man has even convinced the automaker to name a particular shade of green after him and he proudly displays this on his rides, be they for the street or for the track.

Oh, and we should mention this color is also present on some of his non-Ferrari cars, as we've shown you in the past.

Now, before we go, we'll remind you how Maranello describes the circuit tool: "This latest arrival marks a significant evolution of the XX programme launched in 2005 with cars developed specifically to play an active role in the eponymous research and development programme which itself has become a byword for innovation and uncompromising performance. Mirroring the vocation of its predecessor, it, however, is aimed at a small, highly-select group of Ferrari Clients: supercar enthusiasts eager to share the development of technologically-innovative content with the Prancing Horse technicians, through driving a closed-wheel laboratory car,"

 

