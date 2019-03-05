Ferrari F8 Tributo Looks Sharper In The Flesh

The Ferrari 488 GTB might've just landed in 2015, but since this was based on 458, the 2019 Geneva Motor Show sees the Prancing Horse replacing the first with the F8 Tributo. And meeting the new V8 king in the flesh has put a smile on our face, not least because the supercar looks even sexier in person.

And, before inviting you to check out the 75-image live photo gallery above, which includes the F8 duo that greeted us on the Swiss event's floor, there are a few things we need to mention.The F8 Tributo can be considered a Pista for the "masses" and that's because the 488 GTB facelift actually borrows multiple tricks from the said limited edition.For starters, the newcomer gets the Pista's 720 hp engine, which means it delivers an extra 50 ponies. Oh and torque is also up, albeit by a mere 7 lb-ft or 10 Nm.And while the Pista is 90 kilos lighter than the GTB, the F8 tips the scales at 40 kg lower than the latter, with its dry weight sitting at 1,330 kg (make that 2,932 lbs).A part of the aero tricks of the newcomer also come from the 488 Pista, but we also get new styling bits and pieces, such as the headlights or the posterior.The 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run is taken care of in 2.9s (the 488 GTB needs 3s for the job, while the Pista can handle it in 2.85s). As for the 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) acceleration, this takes 7.8 seconds (that's 0.5s quicker than the replaced car and 0.2 s behind the time of the Pista).Top speed? The newcomer can rock all the way to 340 kph/211 mph, with Ferrari having claimed the Pista can go past the said number.Oh, and if the scheme involving special edition tech being featured on a facelift seems familiar, it might be because Lamborghini also did this with the new Huracan Evo , which uses the 640 hp Performante engine, for instance.Now, if you're already thinking of the Ferrari F8 Tributo Spider, we'll remind you the world wide web has already delivered a rendering of the hairstyling version. And with open-top models being almost as sharp as coupes these days, this should be the one to have, at least if you don't spend most days at the Nurburgring.