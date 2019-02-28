Ferrari F8 Tributo Looks Sleek in Real-Life Photos

It's only been a few hours since Ferrari introduced the surprise that is the F8 Tributo over the web. However, we can now check out the first real-life photos of the Maranello toy.
The images, which you can find in the social media post at the bottom of the page, show us the mid-engined delight inside what appears to be a showroom, with the mid-engined machine appearing compact.
Not unlike the Lamborghini Huracan Evo, which borrows a few tricks from the Huracan Performante, the F8 Tributo, which replaces the 488 GTB, has learned a few tricks from the 488 Pista.
For instance, the newcomer packs the same 720 horsepower output as the special edition, which makes for a 50 hp bump compared to the superseeded model.
In terms of scale friendliness, the F8 Tributo shaves 40 kg off the 488 GTB's weight, while we'll remind you that the Pista takes that number to 90 kilos.
Then we have multiple aero tweaks that come from the said special edition. Nevertheless, the visual mix of the fresh arrival also includes nods to Prancing Horses of the past, such as the F40-like rear window (this iconic Fezza was also animated by a twin-turbo V8, remember?).
So all those who could afford a 488 Pista but didn't see their name being written on the list can now make up for it.
As for the competition, the 720 ponies of the F8 Tributo allow it to give the McLaren 720S a run for its money. And since the British missile only needs 9.7 seconds to complete the quarter-mile sprint (this is LaFerrari territory).
Until we get our hands on more real-life pics of the F8 Tributo, we've brought along another visual delight. Check out the second Instagram post below to see more potential specs for the Italian exotic. Keep in mind that configuring a supercar can be just as much fun as hooning one.
Not unlike the Lamborghini Huracan Evo, which borrows a few tricks from the Huracan Performante, the F8 Tributo, which replaces the 488 GTB, has learned a few tricks from the 488 Pista.
For instance, the newcomer packs the same 720 horsepower output as the special edition, which makes for a 50 hp bump compared to the superseeded model.
In terms of scale friendliness, the F8 Tributo shaves 40 kg off the 488 GTB's weight, while we'll remind you that the Pista takes that number to 90 kilos.
Then we have multiple aero tweaks that come from the said special edition. Nevertheless, the visual mix of the fresh arrival also includes nods to Prancing Horses of the past, such as the F40-like rear window (this iconic Fezza was also animated by a twin-turbo V8, remember?).
So all those who could afford a 488 Pista but didn't see their name being written on the list can now make up for it.
As for the competition, the 720 ponies of the F8 Tributo allow it to give the McLaren 720S a run for its money. And since the British missile only needs 9.7 seconds to complete the quarter-mile sprint (this is LaFerrari territory).
Until we get our hands on more real-life pics of the F8 Tributo, we've brought along another visual delight. Check out the second Instagram post below to see more potential specs for the Italian exotic. Keep in mind that configuring a supercar can be just as much fun as hooning one.
#ferrari #f8tributo #V8 #biturbo #italia #photography #supercars #luxury #turbo #f8 #italy #photoshoot #italiancar
Which colour would you pick for the F8 Tributo? • Buying/Wrapping a car? DM me for rendering enquiries • #ferrari #f8tributo #f8 #ferrarif8 #ferrarif8tributo #488