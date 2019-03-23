Ferrari SUV Rendered as Lifted 812 Superfast, Looks Amazing

In case you haven't been living under a rock with magical Wi-Fi shielding abilities, you're aware of the fact that Ferrari is working to give us an SUV. Maranello's high-rider is set to land by 2020 and we've now brought along a rendering that portrays the machine.
This looks like a lifted Ferrari 812 Superfast with a few modded bits and pieces and there's a good reason for which digital art label E.Milano went down this pathway - you'll find a photo of the original car in the second post below.
You see, it all has to do with the fact that the Prancing Horse promised the upcoming model wouldn't be your typical SUV-super (we assume Maranello is looking to teach Sant'Agata Bolognese a thing or two about crossovers).
In fact, the machine will be labeled as an FUV (that would be the Ferrari Utility Vehicle) and, for now, the Purosangue name has been mentioned to date (this can be translated as Pureblood).
Now, if we look at how Ferrari prepared us for the arrival of the SUV, we'll notice that the GTC4Lusso, which replaces the FF, can be had in either twin-turbo V8 or V12 form.
Well, we're expecting the FUV to also offer such an engine range, which could give it an edge against the Lamborghini Urus. Then again, the rumor mill also talks about the newcomer set to pack a hybrid powertrain.
We're talking about the gas-electric, twin-turbo V6 hardware Ferrari has been spied testing. Note that the hybrid powertrain is also expected to land in other Prancing Horses, such as the expected Dino revival (a new entry-level coupe) and a 488-based machine that would be similar to the F8 Tributo.
Oh, and yes, this digital contraption does qualify as a jportscar (jaked-up sportscar), a genre that's might just become a thing.
You see, it all has to do with the fact that the Prancing Horse promised the upcoming model wouldn't be your typical SUV-super (we assume Maranello is looking to teach Sant'Agata Bolognese a thing or two about crossovers).
In fact, the machine will be labeled as an FUV (that would be the Ferrari Utility Vehicle) and, for now, the Purosangue name has been mentioned to date (this can be translated as Pureblood).
Now, if we look at how Ferrari prepared us for the arrival of the SUV, we'll notice that the GTC4Lusso, which replaces the FF, can be had in either twin-turbo V8 or V12 form.
Well, we're expecting the FUV to also offer such an engine range, which could give it an edge against the Lamborghini Urus. Then again, the rumor mill also talks about the newcomer set to pack a hybrid powertrain.
We're talking about the gas-electric, twin-turbo V6 hardware Ferrari has been spied testing. Note that the hybrid powertrain is also expected to land in other Prancing Horses, such as the expected Dino revival (a new entry-level coupe) and a 488-based machine that would be similar to the F8 Tributo.
Oh, and yes, this digital contraption does qualify as a jportscar (jaked-up sportscar), a genre that's might just become a thing.
Ferrari SUV Concept by E.Milano™- info@emilano.com - @e.milanodesign Original by: @munsterhuis_ferrari
SHIFT TO THE 12TH DIMENSION Met trots presenteert Munsterhuis Sportscars de nieuwe Ferrari 812Superfast, de krachtigste én snelste straatauto die Ferrari ooit gebouwd heeft, vanaf heden bij ons te bewonderen. Snel met ons in contact komen? 074-255 53 70 #ferrari #812superfast #passion #munsterhuis #sportscars #italy