Light Green Porsche 911 GT2 RS Shows The Pistachio Spec

Ladies and gentlemen Porschephiles, we are currently witnessing the final delivery phase for the 991.2 911 GT2 RS. As you can imagine, this means that special specs come one after the other and the one we've brought along for today is worthy of our undivided attention.
This Neunelfer comes dressed in Light Green, a hue that was previously known as Birch Green. Main shade aside, the 700 horsepower rear-engined monster features the Weissach Package, as well as the uber-light magnesium wheels, which come in a White Gold Metallic finish. So yes, the beast is here in full Nurburgring attack configuration.
Speaking of which, the Green Hell number of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS is written on the door entry sills of the supercar, which come with white illumination. And while we applaud this feature, we have to remind you there are even spicier stunts of the sort out there (here's an example involving an old Porsche ad that had us smiling for a whole day).
Moving to the interior of this Porscha, we find a spec that matches the boldness of the exterior. For instance, the deviated stitching comes in Acid Green, while the aftermarket roll cage is dressed in the same hue as the exterior of the vehicle.
Oh, and let's not forget the full bucket seats found inside the Zuffenhausen machine.
Since we mentioned the 991.2 generation, we'll remind you that the road-going swansong of this generation still hasn't shown up. We're referring to the 911 Speedster.
The German automotive producer has already previewed the rolling work of art that is the uber-limited edition via a pair of concepts and yet the production model is not here yet. Nevertheless, this should show up later this year. And you should know that only 1948 units of the open-top delights are set to be brought to life.
Here is a brand new PTS Light Green (formerly Birch Green; lichtgrün; non-metallic UNI; 253) 991 GT2 RS, recently delivered to Pfaff Porsche near my hometown of Toronto, Canada. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin White Gold Metallic, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. Inside, note the extended deviated stitching in Acid Green, as well as the aftermarket roll cage painted in matching body color. We think this is a rad spec, fit for the spirit of the 2RS. Many thanks to John @zerosixtwofour from Pfaff for the photos of this car. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS