Light Green Porsche 911 GT2 RS Shows The Pistachio Spec

Here is a brand new PTS Light Green (formerly Birch Green; lichtgrün; non-metallic UNI; 253) 991 GT2 RS, recently delivered to Pfaff Porsche near my hometown of Toronto, Canada. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin White Gold Metallic, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. Inside, note the extended deviated stitching in Acid Green, as well as the aftermarket roll cage painted in matching body color. We think this is a rad spec, fit for the spirit of the 2RS. Many thanks to John @zerosixtwofour from Pfaff for the photos of this car. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

A post shared by PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Mar 9, 2019 at 9:11am PST