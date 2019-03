Take a good look at the rendering above. By now, anybody with a passion for cars and an Internet connection has seen plenty of such pixel plays, which come to challenge conventions and offend purists. However, the image sitting before us is different, simply because this is bound to become a real car.The render comes from Yasid Oozeear, an aficionado who likes to sketch such toys for the fun of it. No automotive icon is safe from this gear head's pixel wielding, not even the Porsche 911.However, the digital artist has joined forces with Alexandre Danton, who owns a small French chop shop. Dubbed Danton Arts Kustoms, the label is responsible for rat rods based on cars that normally spend their time in collectors' garages.You know, stuff like an air-cooled Neunelfer or a Lamborghini Espada (you can check out the tales behind the links to see the two converted into rat rods and roaming the streets of the world).Returning to the 997-generation Porscha we have here, this started out in life as a ".2" (think: mid-cycle revamp) Carrera 4S Cabriolet. However, now that the said French label has gotten its hands on the vehicle (things have happened ), it will end up resembling the virtual contraption portrayed here.In fact, we're inviting you to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below, which allows one to check out this digital proposal from all angles.Of course, such a project will split opinions like few others and we're not just talking about Porschephiles here. However, whether you find yourself among those who would rather see the 911 remaining stock, or belong to the camp that adores such builds, there's one thing you need to admit - such a contraption can't be ignored.We'll keep an eye on this Franken-Porsche and return with updates as soon as the promised HEMI lands in the frunk of the car.