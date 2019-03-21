Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit

New Porsche Cayenne Coupe Brings Sexy Back

Following a lot of camouflaged test mules, the all-new Cayenne Coupe decided to show up at long last! Even compared to the BMW X6, the Porsche looks better and more upscale. The bulbous rear end isn’t as egg-shaped as the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, and as expected, the Turbo packs 4.0 liters, two turbochargers, 541 horsepower, and 567 pound-feet. 30 photos



Hitting dealerships in May 2019, the Cayenne Coupe will start at €83,711 in Europe. The Turbo costs €146,662 from the get-go, and over in the United States, pricing is $73,500 and $130,500, respectively. Care to guess what Porsche offers in the entry-level model?



A



Porsche hasn’t made an announcement in regard to electrification, but the Cayenne Coupe E-Hybrid shouldn’t differ on paper from the regular Cayenne with the fuel-efficient powertrain. An even more powerful option is expected, packing similar numbers to the



"The Coupé includes all the technical highlights of the current Cayenne, but has an even more dynamic design and new technical details that position it as more progressive, athletic, and emotional," declared Oliver Blume, chairman of the Executive Board. Reading between the lines, the higher-ups at Porsche are kicking themselves for waiting so long to come up with an alternative to the X6 and GLE Coupe.