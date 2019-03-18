VooDoo Blue Porsche 911 GT2 RS Has An Old Porsche Ad on Its Door Sills

autoevolution
Remember the days when Porsche built front-engined coupes? Well, the owner of the 991.2-generation 911 GT2 RS that brought us here certainly does. And that's because the man brought back the message delivered by a retro Porsche ad on the door entry sills of his Neunelfer.
In their golden era, Porsche print ads were just as good as Zuffenhausen's machines and the one that inspired this aficionado came about when the 944 Turbo was introduced - make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below and you'll get to see the ad.

The said message reads "GT2 RS: Schneller than schnell" and the owner explained this is a variation on an old 944 advert that really grabbed him.

Oh, and if it amazes you that the kind of performance delivered by the 944 Turbo can be delivered by a Golf GTI these days, keep in mind that the said sportscar came to the world more than three decades ago.

The said stunt is part of the CXX options present on the car. These also include bits and pieces such as the blue "Porsche" script adorning the rear wing.

Speaking of the exterior, this 700 horsepower monster comes dressed in Voodoo Blue. The owner went for this non-metallic color to match the shade of his other 991.2 and we're talking about a GT3 RS finished in Miami Blue.

Now, you might be wondering what goes on in the mid of a Porschephile when a toy like the one we have here is specced. Well, Peter, the owners of this toy, dropped a dew thoughts on how the configuration of the car was born: “In deciding the specification, I wanted the cars to complement each other and look like they are siblings. In reality, they are both Rennsport derivatives! I was lucky enough to a PTS allocation and it was always going to be either Birch Green or Voodoo Blue. Since I had the Miami Blue 3RS the obvious choice was then the non-metallic Voodoo Blue to match the non-metallic Miami Blue of the 3RS,


 

Reader Deliveries: Congratulations to one of our long time readers @peterkminek on taking delivery of his brand new PTS Voodoo Blue (voodooblau; non-metallic UNI; Z12) 991 GT2 RS in Johannesburg, South Africa. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin black, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. Peter remarks that his choice of Voodoo was inspired by the 2RS’s stablemate. He writes, “In deciding the specification, I wanted the cars to complement each other and look like they are siblings. In reality they are both Rennsport derivatives! I was lucky enough to a PTS allocation and it was always going to be either Birch Green or Voodoo Blue. Since I had the Miami Blue 3RS the obvious choice was then the non-metallic Voodoo Blue to match the non-metallic Miami Blue of the 3RS.” Peter also added a few Exclusive Manufaktur options, such as painted air vent surrounds in Guards Red, CXX Porsche script on rear wing in blue, and personalized door sills with the inscription “GT2 RS: Schneller than schnell.” Peter explains that this “is a variation on an old 944 advert which really grabbed me.” and intends to have it remade for his 3RS to unite the cars even more. Many thanks to Peter for sharing with us the photos and story of the newest addition to his stable. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

A post shared by PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Mar 16, 2019 at 5:12am PDT

