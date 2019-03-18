autoevolution
Nardo Grey Porsche 911 GT2 RS Has Different Seats to Match the Porsche Badge

Ladies and gentlemen Porschephiles, we once again have the pleasure to bring forth a special incarnation of the 911 GT2 RS under the spotlights. Fortunately, we often enjoy such moments these days, since the deliveries for the 2RS are in the final stage, which means more and more standout specs come our way.
The Neunelfer that sits before us tells quite a story thanks to its exterior. However, we'd like to kick off this story with the cabin details, since these are the ones that truly set the machine apart.

You don't need to be a Zuffenhausen aficionado to notice that the toy we have here comes with non-color-coded seats. To be more precise, the driver's unit comes in a shade of red, while the passenger seat is dressed in beige (these are obviously not the actual name of the hues).

We're talking about the full bucket seats here, with these feature houndstooth inserts that make everything even spicier.

"Why did the owner choose such a color scheme for the cabin?" we hear you asking. Well, the answer lies closer than one might imagine. And that's because the colors for the leather finish were chosen to match those used by the Porsche crest.

Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the Porsche logo speaks of the company's origins. This is a mix between the coat of arms of Free People' Stage of Wurttemberg (between 1922 and 1945) and the Stuttgart coats of arms (starting from 1938). Note that the latter, which is the company's home city, is also the capital of the said state.

Returning to the 700 horsepower missile that brought us here, the time has come to discuss the exterior of the supercar. The color of the beast is just as German, since we're talking about Nardo Grey.

This is a shade that comes from the Audi realm, but can also be found on other Volkswagen Group machines and even other brands (here's an Abarth 595 esseesse example for you).

As far as the optional extras are concerned, this Rennsport Neunelfer sports the Weissach Package, but doesn't come with the magnesium wheels (it uses the standard rims with a white gold finish instead).

 

