autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

992 Porsche 911 GTS Cabriolet Spotted in Traffic, Prototype Shows Everything

15 Mar 2019, 16:29 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The Porsche Neunelfer range might just be the richest lineup in the business, since it can go past twenty derivatives at full maturity. We are currently in the early days of the 992, with just four models being available, namely the Carrera S and 4S, along with their Cabriolet siblings. Of course, we are set to receive new versions every year and we could now be looking at the 992 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet. Let's just call it the GTS Cabrio, shall we?
38 photos
2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet
We're referring to the factory vehicle in the image sitting before us, which is a test vehicle that seems to be in its final phase. And while the Cabrio part of the designation is obvious, it's the lower front apron that makes us think of the GTS.

For instance, those fins flanking the exhaust let us know the machine features the Sport Design Package. Note the SP goodies come as standard on the GTS.

So, if this is the said derivative indeed, you can also expect a power bump - the current Carrera S packs 450 ponies, but since this is animated by a turbocharged 3.0-liter boxer, getting those numbers up isn't that difficult.

Muscle aside, the GTS can be treated as a value package for the S, offering plenty of go-fast options together (these would end up costing more if fitted to a Carrera S).

This is the reason for which we've never been huge fans of the GTS. At least in the days of the naturally aspirated boxers, this badge brought a spiced-up exhaust sound, but the forced induction means the voice of the thing is not as special as it used to be.

Then again, there are plenty of other Neunelfer specials that have already been spotted. And we're talking about the 911 Turbo, which has even leaked onto the web (it was one single pic, don't get that excited).

We must also mention the 992 GT3, with its massive aerodynamic elements and its naturally aspirated flat-six, optional manual tranny and all.

 

992 Convertible Sport Design Package Could this be the GTS model? Comment your thoughts! --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- #porsche#911#carrera#targa#turbos#turbos#718#cayman#boxster#918#spyder#panamera#sportturismo#cayenne#macan#new#supercar#supercars#picoftheday#germany#earth#stuttgart#918spyder#919hybrid#1#sport#car#sportscar#718cayman#718boxster#PorscheMoment

A post shared by Porsche Cars (@porschesupercars) on Mar 14, 2019 at 10:20am PDT

2020 porsche 911 Porsche 911 Porsche 992 porsche 911 992 porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Macan SPORSCHE Macan S Small SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4SPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CoupeAll PORSCHE models  
 
 