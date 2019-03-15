992 Porsche 911 GTS Cabriolet Spotted in Traffic, Prototype Shows Everything

The Porsche Neunelfer range might just be the richest lineup in the business, since it can go past twenty derivatives at full maturity. We are currently in the early days of the 992, with just four models being available, namely the Carrera S and 4S, along with their Cabriolet siblings. Of course, we are set to receive new versions every year and we could now be looking at the 992 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet. Let's just call it the GTS Cabrio, shall we?
We're referring to the factory vehicle in the image sitting before us, which is a test vehicle that seems to be in its final phase. And while the Cabrio part of the designation is obvious, it's the lower front apron that makes us think of the GTS.
For instance, those fins flanking the exhaust let us know the machine features the Sport Design Package. Note the SP goodies come as standard on the GTS.
So, if this is the said derivative indeed, you can also expect a power bump - the current Carrera S packs 450 ponies, but since this is animated by a turbocharged 3.0-liter boxer, getting those numbers up isn't that difficult.
Muscle aside, the GTS can be treated as a value package for the S, offering plenty of go-fast options together (these would end up costing more if fitted to a Carrera S).
This is the reason for which we've never been huge fans of the GTS. At least in the days of the naturally aspirated boxers, this badge brought a spiced-up exhaust sound, but the forced induction means the voice of the thing is not as special as it used to be.
Then again, there are plenty of other Neunelfer specials that have already been spotted. And we're talking about the 911 Turbo, which has even leaked onto the web (it was one single pic, don't get that excited).
We must also mention the 992 GT3, with its massive aerodynamic elements and its naturally aspirated flat-six, optional manual tranny and all.
For instance, those fins flanking the exhaust let us know the machine features the Sport Design Package. Note the SP goodies come as standard on the GTS.
So, if this is the said derivative indeed, you can also expect a power bump - the current Carrera S packs 450 ponies, but since this is animated by a turbocharged 3.0-liter boxer, getting those numbers up isn't that difficult.
Muscle aside, the GTS can be treated as a value package for the S, offering plenty of go-fast options together (these would end up costing more if fitted to a Carrera S).
This is the reason for which we've never been huge fans of the GTS. At least in the days of the naturally aspirated boxers, this badge brought a spiced-up exhaust sound, but the forced induction means the voice of the thing is not as special as it used to be.
Then again, there are plenty of other Neunelfer specials that have already been spotted. And we're talking about the 911 Turbo, which has even leaked onto the web (it was one single pic, don't get that excited).
We must also mention the 992 GT3, with its massive aerodynamic elements and its naturally aspirated flat-six, optional manual tranny and all.
992 Convertible Sport Design Package Could this be the GTS model? Comment your thoughts! --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- #porsche#911#carrera#targa#turbos#turbos#718#cayman#boxster#918#spyder#panamera#sportturismo#cayenne#macan#new#supercar#supercars#picoftheday#germany#earth#stuttgart#918spyder#919hybrid#1#sport#car#sportscar#718cayman#718boxster#PorscheMoment