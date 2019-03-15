992 Porsche 911 GTS Cabriolet Spotted in Traffic, Prototype Shows Everything

The Porsche Neunelfer range might just be the richest lineup in the business, since it can go past twenty derivatives at full maturity. We are currently in the early days of the 992, with just four models being available, namely the Carrera S and 4S, along with their Cabriolet siblings. Of course, we are set to receive new versions every year and we could now be looking at the 992 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet. Let's just call it the GTS Cabrio, shall we?