2020 Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe Priced at $99,000 in the U.S.

Half a year after pricing for the lineup of Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe cars was announced in Europe, the German carmaker released pricing information for the American market of the mid-to-low range GT 53.
Slotted just above the entry level AMG GT 43 in Europe, this variant of the car will sell on the North American continent starting just shy of a full hundred thousand dollars, at $99,000. The price does not include destination and delivery charge.

The launch of this variant means the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe range gets the 53 as an entry level for the local market, now becoming available alongside the $136,500 GT 63 Coupe and the top of the range $159,000 GT 63 S Coupe.

The GT 53 4-Door Coupe is powered by a 3.0-liter inline six cylinder engine that develops 429 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque. The unit is paired to a 9-speed AMG transmission.

The powertrain is mildly hybridized with the help of Mercedes’ 48V EQ Boost system; the EQ adds an extra 21 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque at low engine speeds and for a limited amount of time.

As standard, the GT 53 comes equipped with the 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive, AMG Ride Control sport suspension, Burmester surround sound system and electronically-deployable rear spoiler. Being based on the old MRA platform, the model does not come with the new MBUX infotainment system but uses the carmaker’s old Comand system.

But the infotainment system is not necessarily this car’s most important feature.

“This expansion of the AMG GT family opens up the segment to those looking for a vehicle that combines the impressive driving dynamics of the two-door AMG GT with everyday practicality,” said Mercedes in a statement.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe is not available on the carmaker’s configurator for the U.S. at the time of this writing. Mercedes says the model will become available for order later this spring.
