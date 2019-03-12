NASA Gets $21 Billion Budget to Go Explore the Moon and Mars

Porsche Readies for Electric Macan in Leipzig, Work on Factory Expansion Begins

On Tuesday, German carmaker Porsche announced a new expansion project for the facility it operates in Leipzig, Germany, one that will see the creation of a new body shop to handle the next generation Macan. 8 photos



“The decision to manufacture the next generation of the Macan in Leipzig is a vote of confidence in the employees who work at the site,” said in a statement Gerd Rupp, Porsche Leipzig chairman



“The factory expansion also allows Porsche to actively shape the development of electromobility in the state of Saxony. Porsche will therefore remain a forward-thinking driver of economic growth in the region.”



Already confirmed to become a “fully electric series” once the new generation gets here, the Macan will be based on the



Still under development, the PPE is a massive undertaking, with 550 Audi and 300 Porsche engineers working on the project.



At the moment, there’s no telling what the capabilities of the electric Macan will be, but by the time the SUV gets here sometime in 2021, Porsche would have learned a lesson or two from the



The Macan is Porsche’s best selling model, trailed by the Cayenne. In 2018, the



