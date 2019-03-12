autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Porsche Readies for Electric Macan in Leipzig, Work on Factory Expansion Begins

12 Mar 2019, 16:42 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
On Tuesday, German carmaker Porsche announced a new expansion project for the facility it operates in Leipzig, Germany, one that will see the creation of a new body shop to handle the next generation Macan.
8 photos
Miami Blue 2019 Porsche Macan S Arrives in Russia, Looks ColorfulMiami Blue 2019 Porsche Macan S Arrives in Russia, Looks ColorfulMiami Blue 2019 Porsche Macan S Arrives in Russia, Looks ColorfulMiami Blue 2019 Porsche Macan S Arrives in Russia, Looks ColorfulMiami Blue 2019 Porsche Macan S Arrives in Russia, Looks ColorfulMiami Blue 2019 Porsche Macan S Arrives in Russia, Looks ColorfulMiami Blue 2019 Porsche Macan S Arrives in Russia, Looks Colorful
As per the plans made public by Porsche, the new body shop will have a total area of 75,500 square meters and will begin operations at the start of the next decade. The construction of the facility and tooling it requires a EUR 600 million investment from the carmaker.

“The decision to manufacture the next generation of the Macan in Leipzig is a vote of confidence in the employees who work at the site,” said in a statement Gerd Rupp, Porsche Leipzig chairman

“The factory expansion also allows Porsche to actively shape the development of electromobility in the state of Saxony. Porsche will therefore remain a forward-thinking driver of economic growth in the region.”

Already confirmed to become a “fully electric series” once the new generation gets here, the Macan will be based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, one it will share with other high-end electric cars of the Volkswagen group, more precisely cars wearing the Audi logo.

Still under development, the PPE is a massive undertaking, with 550 Audi and 300 Porsche engineers working on the project.

At the moment, there’s no telling what the capabilities of the electric Macan will be, but by the time the SUV gets here sometime in 2021, Porsche would have learned a lesson or two from the Taycan, so we are to expect a very potent electric SUV.

The Macan is Porsche’s best selling model, trailed by the Cayenne. In 2018, the nameplate sold 86,031 units, well ahead of the 71,458 cars registered by the Cayenne.

It’s of course too early to say whether going full electric will help the Macan nameplate increase that number.
Porsche Macan Porsche PPE premium platform electric Electric Car SUV
press release
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Macan SPORSCHE Macan S Small SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4SPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CoupeAll PORSCHE models  
 
 