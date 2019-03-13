autoevolution
White Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport Perfectly Shows Subtle Design Changes

Porsche was expected to introduce the 718 Cayman GT4 at the Geneva Motor Show, but the carmaker decided not to. And while the debut of the entry-level GT car is just around the corner, we've brought along yet another clue towards its appearance.
Sure, we all know what to expect from the upcoming mid-engined toy, since the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport has already been introduced. Nevertheless, the racecar made its debut with a specific livery, which means we couldn't perfectly observe the slight aero changes brought by the 718 prefix.

However, we can now check out the naked 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport for the first time - thanks to the Instagram post at the bottom of the page, we get to see the circuit toy in its factory shade, which is labeled as White C9A.

Of course, this allows us to notice the aero updates, with the Instagram label behind these images talking about "more aero than before and a better drag coefficient than previously thanks to a redesigned rear diffuser as well as bigger side intakes,"

Oh, and here's to hoping the third gear and front strut tower problems of the GT4 are solved.

The 718 GT4 Clubsport is animated by an upgraded version of its predecessor's 3.8-liter flat-six, which now delivers 425 horsepower. Well, this unit, which comes from the 991.1 Neunelfer Carrera S, soldiered on because race crews were already familiar with it.

Well, the street race is expected to borrow the 991.2 GT3/GT3 RS 4.0-liter boxer, with this being the final naturally aspirated motor in the lineup.

Nevertheless, while the unit delivers 500 ponies on the GT3, its output is expected to sit closer to 400 ponies for the mid-engined special.

And the gearbox is also a mystery. Chances are that Porsche will maintain the configuration of the previous models, with the Clubsport featuring a PDK and the street car using a manual tranny. However, the rumor mill can't stop talking about the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 allowing drivers to chose the number of pedals.

 

