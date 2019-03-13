White Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport Perfectly Shows Subtle Design Changes

Well, well, well look at what we have here. So these maybe the GT4 Clubsports but however they use the same body work, engine and transmission as the consumer-based GT4, with the only difference being that the interior is completely stripped out and is left to the bare minimum of having a second occupant’s seat as an OPTION! These here are the first pictures of the 718 GT4 (Clubsport) in no camo what so ever giving a great insight on the differences that Porsche Motorsports Devision in Flatcht have done to make the next generation of the ‘baby’ GT car of the Porsche GT range. And wow, must I say incredible, yet subtle: the car had more aero than before and a better drag coefficient than previously thanks to a redesigned rear diffuser as well as bigger side intakes for the N/A detuned GT3 (991.2) engine that will be the power plant for the tyre destroyer as all 460 hp will be strictly devoted to the rear wheels. So it does sound exciting and let’s see when Porsche shall introduce this new addition to the public? #718gt4#porsche#2019#newporache#gt4

