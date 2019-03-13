White Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport Perfectly Shows Subtle Design Changes

However, we can now check out the naked 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport for the first time - thanks to the Instagram post at the bottom of the page, we get to see the circuit toy in its factory shade, which is labeled as White C9A.
Of course, this allows us to notice the aero updates, with the Instagram label behind these images talking about "more aero than before and a better drag coefficient than previously thanks to a redesigned rear diffuser as well as bigger side intakes,"
Oh, and here's to hoping the third gear and front strut tower problems of the GT4 are solved.
The 718 GT4 Clubsport is animated by an upgraded version of its predecessor's 3.8-liter flat-six, which now delivers 425 horsepower. Well, this unit, which comes from the 991.1 Neunelfer Carrera S, soldiered on because race crews were already familiar with it.
Well, the street race is expected to borrow the 991.2 GT3/GT3 RS 4.0-liter boxer, with this being the final naturally aspirated motor in the lineup.
Nevertheless, while the unit delivers 500 ponies on the GT3, its output is expected to sit closer to 400 ponies for the mid-engined special.
And the gearbox is also a mystery. Chances are that Porsche will maintain the configuration of the previous models, with the Clubsport featuring a PDK and the street car using a manual tranny. However, the rumor mill can't stop talking about the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 allowing drivers to chose the number of pedals.
Well, well, well look at what we have here. So these maybe the GT4 Clubsports but however they use the same body work, engine and transmission as the consumer-based GT4, with the only difference being that the interior is completely stripped out and is left to the bare minimum of having a second occupant’s seat as an OPTION! These here are the first pictures of the 718 GT4 (Clubsport) in no camo what so ever giving a great insight on the differences that Porsche Motorsports Devision in Flatcht have done to make the next generation of the ‘baby’ GT car of the Porsche GT range. And wow, must I say incredible, yet subtle: the car had more aero than before and a better drag coefficient than previously thanks to a redesigned rear diffuser as well as bigger side intakes for the N/A detuned GT3 (991.2) engine that will be the power plant for the tyre destroyer as all 460 hp will be strictly devoted to the rear wheels. So it does sound exciting and let’s see when Porsche shall introduce this new addition to the public? #718gt4#porsche#2019#newporache#gt4