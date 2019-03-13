autoevolution
Porsche 911 GT3 RS Drifting on Nurburgring Looks Savage

13 Mar 2019
Last weekend saw the Nurburgring opening its gates from the 2019 season. Much to nobody's surprise, plenty of tourists stormed in wishing to enjoy the Green Hell for the first time this year.
In fact, we've already brought you footage from the hooning that took place last Saturday. And we'll remind you that, as is the case with pretty much every Ring session out there, the lapping action wasn't without its troubled moments, such as this Subaru spin.

Of course, there are also aficionados who let the tail out on purpose. And we are now here to deliver an example of that.

You see, this stunt involves a Porsche 911 GT3 RS belonging to the 991.1 generation. This Porscha can be seen slighting its way through the Ring. And this isn't just a brief adventure that feels extreme from inside the car, but can't penetrate one's screen. Oh no. Instead, we're talking about a generous slip angle, with this being spicy enough to keep us on the edge of our seats.

Sure, the 3RS (this is a 991.1 example) was built for precision at the track, but this doesn't mean the Porscha can't slide when the one behind the wheel asks the car to.

Notice how the driver initially backs off and then initiates the slide, while balancing the gas and the steering angle to keep the 500 horsepower sideways.

And since we're talking about a naturally aspirated machine, the aural side of the adventure can be just as inspiring as the visual one. As such, we're inviting you to turn up the volume before reaching for that "play" button below.

Keep in mind that drifting is officially forbidden on the Nurburgring, which might just mean this whole thing was a mistake. Then again, with oficials not (always) being able to tell apart the occasions slide from an on-purpose drift, many drivers manage to get away with such stunts.

 

