2020 Toyota Supra Drifting with 2JZ Engine Sounds Savage

12 Mar 2019
Earlier this month, the automotive realm was swept off its feet by a drift build. Sure, the slip angle sport has gained more traction than ever, but what made for such a stunning piece of news? The answer involves the 2020 Toyota Supra and the infamous 2JZ powerplant.
As we recently discussed, the Mk V Supra has become Daigo Saito's car, with the Japanese drifter taking to social media to share his fresh toy with the world.

And while we previously showed you the born-an-icon build, we can now listed to the voice of that 2JZ - the unit works with a monstrous turbocharger. And while the first piece of footage at the bottom of the page shows the drift car in action (make sure to turn up the volume before hitting that "play" button), the second post allows you to zoom in on the details of the car. Once again, we'll mention that the pumped-up straight-six probably comes with a four-digit output.

Much to nobody's surprise, the heart transplant isn't the only change made to the racecar. For instance, the cabin has been given a makeover involving a stripped-out treatment, multiple carbon pieces and, of course, a bucket seat.

Other changes include the mandatory drift car tech goodies, such as the hydraulic handbrake and the steering rack, which allows for extreme angles to be applied.

Now that the generation-linking Mk V Supra is on the move, we can't wait to see the thing in battle. Meanwhile, we'll remind you that Daigo Saito isn't at the first drift build that sends jaws to the floor.

For instance, his sideways fleet involves a Lamborghini Murcielago and, as if that wasn't enough, the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine has maintained its naturally aspirated V12. In fact, here's the Lambo battling another attention magnet of the sliding world, namely a Lexus LFA.

 

Новая Супра @daigosaito87 уже в деле

A post shared by Drift World Top (@drift_world_top) on Mar 12, 2019 at 2:55am PDT


 

僕の2019年活動が、近日中にモンスターエナジーのホームページで発表されます！

A post shared by Daigo Saito (@daigosaito87) on Mar 8, 2019 at 5:18am PST

