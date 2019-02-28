New Porsche 911 GT3 (992) Spotted on Autobahn, Looks Like a Racecar

With just months to go before the 992 Carrera models reach their owners, Porsche engineers are working full time to complete the development of eighth-generation Neunelfer specials. And one of these is the 911 GT3.
Prototypes of the GT Division toy are showing up in the wild in their production form and a recent sighting take us to the Autobahn - while the German highway network has derestricted sections that see drivers pushing their cars to Vmax, the test car was cruising, which meant the cammer got a proper chance to film the thing.
And with testers now being in their advanced stage, we can see most of the production elements (the black masking used by the German automaker doesn't block out all that many details).
As it has been the case with previous testers, we get to notice the super-sized wing adorning the posterior of the GT3, which isn't all that different to what the carmaker offers on the racing incarnations of the 911.
Now, the brief spy video at the bottom of the page doesn't allow us to look underneath the car, but previous spyshots have highlighted the fact that the newcomer also features an underbody diffuser, not unlike the 991.1 911 R, for instance.
We'll use this occasion to remind you that the hefty aero element on the GT3 will easily differentiate this from the Carrera Aerokit, which gifts non-GT cars with a fixed wing that rivals that of past GT3s (here's a real-world sighting of the said Carrera development).
As is the case with another 992 special that's currently under development, namely the 911 Turbo, the rear track of the GT3 seems to be heftier than that of the Carrera. And while this might seem normal, we'll remind you that RWD Carreras now get the same hefty hips as the AWD models (this wasn't true for the 991 generation).
And in between the wheels of the GT3, we'll still find a naturally aspirated flat-six, along with an optional manual transmission. Of course, the new eight-speed PDK will receive a custom setup for the GT Division model.
As for the arrival of the track-savvy toy, we might get to meet the 992 Porsche 911 GT3 by the end of the year.
