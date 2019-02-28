All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could

Mustang GT Now Available With Ford Performance 700-hp Supercharger Kit

As we wait for the 2020 Mustang to gain a more powerful EcoBoost option based on the 2.3-liter four-cylinder turbo, Ford Performance has something special in the pipeline for the 2018 and 2019 model years. If you happen to own a Mustang GT, $7,699 gets you a supercharger kit that pushes the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 to 700 horsepower and 610 pound-feet of torque. 7 photos



The package weighs 170 pounds, including the Eaton R2650 supercharger with TVS technology. The Twin Vortices Series features four-lobe rotors and high-flow ports, and Ford Performance is much obliged to include all the hardware necessary for installation.



Legal in all 50 states, the supercharger assembly is complemented by an 87-mm electronic throttle body, lower intake manifold with an integral air-to-liquid intercooler, fuel rails, drive belt, and high-impedance fuel injectors. The only drawback to this performance upgrade is that it isn’t compatible with the Bullitt edition of the



Be it a coupe or convertible, ten-speed automatic transmission or six-speed manual, the 2.65-liter supercharger sounds extremely tempting. On the downside, customers will need a set of replacement tires considering how easily 610 pound-feet of torque can light up the rears.



For the 2019 model year, the most affordable Mustang GT starts at $35,355 for the Fastback with the three-pedal setup. The Premium is $39,355 while the convertible with the Coyote V8 starts at $44,855 excluding destination charge. Until the Shelby GT500 arrives at U.S. dealerships, the Shelby GT350R remains the most expensive ‘Stang available, retailing at $67,135 plus $1,095.



