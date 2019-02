Mustang GT Now Available With Ford Performance 700-hp Supercharger Kit

As we wait for the 2020 Mustang to gain a more powerful EcoBoost option based on the 2.3-liter four-cylinder turbo, Ford Performance has something special in the pipeline for the 2018 and 2019 model years. If you happen to own a Mustang GT, $7,699 gets you a supercharger kit that pushes the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 to 700 horsepower and 610 pound-feet of torque.