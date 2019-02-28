Mustang GT Now Available With Ford Performance 700-hp Supercharger Kit

As we wait for the 2020 Mustang to gain a more powerful EcoBoost option based on the 2.3-liter four-cylinder turbo, Ford Performance has something special in the pipeline for the 2018 and 2019 model years. If you happen to own a Mustang GT, $7,699 gets you a supercharger kit that pushes the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 to 700 horsepower and 610 pound-feet of torque.
Ford Performance guarantees these figures on 91-octane gasoline and 12 psi of boost, along with a three-year/36,000-mile limited powertrain warranty when installed by an authorized dealer. In other words, owners of the Mustang GT can get extremely close to the 5.2-liter Predator V8 in the 2020 Shelby GT500 with this upgrade kit.
The package weighs 170 pounds, including the Eaton R2650 supercharger with TVS technology. The Twin Vortices Series features four-lobe rotors and high-flow ports, and Ford Performance is much obliged to include all the hardware necessary for installation.
Legal in all 50 states, the supercharger assembly is complemented by an 87-mm electronic throttle body, lower intake manifold with an integral air-to-liquid intercooler, fuel rails, drive belt, and high-impedance fuel injectors. The only drawback to this performance upgrade is that it isn’t compatible with the Bullitt edition of the Mustang GT.
Be it a coupe or convertible, ten-speed automatic transmission or six-speed manual, the 2.65-liter supercharger sounds extremely tempting. On the downside, customers will need a set of replacement tires considering how easily 610 pound-feet of torque can light up the rears.
For the 2019 model year, the most affordable Mustang GT starts at $35,355 for the Fastback with the three-pedal setup. The Premium is $39,355 while the convertible with the Coyote V8 starts at $44,855 excluding destination charge. Until the Shelby GT500 arrives at U.S. dealerships, the Shelby GT350R remains the most expensive ‘Stang available, retailing at $67,135 plus $1,095.
Speaking of the GT500, the king of all Mustangs features the 2.65-liter Eaton TVS R2650 supercharger spooling 12 pounds per square inch. The similarity with the Ford Performance blower is uncanny, isn’t it?
