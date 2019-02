Dark Sea Blue Porsche 911 GT2 RS Has Matching Magnesium Wheels

This incarnation of the 700 horsepower monster comes dressed in Dark Sea Blue and the sea of CXX options on the car means that, for instance, its uber-light magnesium wheels feature the same shade.Speaking of being friendly to the scales, this Neunelfer also sports the Weissach Package, while other options include the full-LED headlights with black inner graphics.Returning to the CXX goodies, these also include the lower door badging and "Porsche" script on that massive wing in Gulf Blue As for the cabin, we salute the use of the 18-way adaptive power seats - it seems that the owner chose this after having gone through two lower back surgeries, but, in our book, one should always be able to enjoy this kind of accommodation if so desired (read: without any pressure coming from the comments section of social media).Sure, the bucket seats keep on in place when the extreme lateral forces kick in, while they might also be easier on the eye, at least when it comes to purists. But we can't deny the extra comfort delivered by the seating option present here, which, for instance, means that the driver can enjoy more time behind the wheel.Most of the interior is covered in Graphite leather. We must also mention the alternating blue and gray houndstooth inserts for the seats and the Clalk piping, among others.Now, given the fetishy configuration of this track tool, you might want to know what goes through the mind of an aficionado who orders such a beast. Well, the gear head did drop a line: “I love everything blue, and only buy blue Porsches,”