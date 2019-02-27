Dark Sea Blue Porsche 911 GT2 RS Has Matching Magnesium Wheels

A PTSRS Exclusive by @og_amer / Reader Deliveries: Congratulations to one of our followers and aficionado of all things blue on his recent delivery of a PTS Dark Sea Blue (meerblau; A5G) 991 GT2 RS from @porschehouston. This example sports the Weissach Package, LED headlights in black, 18-way adaptive seats (before the knives come out, the owner has had two lower back surgeries), and a bevy of CXX options that celebrate his appreciation for the moody end of the color spectrum. Most obvious of these options are the magnesium wheels color-matched to the same Dark Sea Blue as the car itself. Continuing this blue wave are the lower door model designation and “PORSCHE” script on the wing in Gulf Blue. Graphite leather adorns most of the surfaces inside the cabin; alternating blue and gray houndstooth inserts can be found on the seats; piping in Chalk follows the outer edge of those 18-ways; and extended deviated stitching, also in Chalk, ties the rest of the interior together. When asked how best he’d describe himself, the owner replied: “I love everything blue, and only buy blue Porsches.” We all have our vices, sir. And to our fellow readers who are keeping score, yes, it does seem like the blues have been calling for backup recently. Will the greens ever stage a comeback? Has their greatness been short-lived? Time will tell. What are your thoughts on this very blue example? #PTSRS

A post shared by PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Feb 26, 2019 at 9:09am PST