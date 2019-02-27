Porsche 718 Boxster Spied Testing Flat-Six, Could Slot Below the Spyder

With the Porsche 911 becoming less friendly to the scales, there's more room for the lighter mid-engined offerings in Zuffenhausen's sportscar lineup. And it looks like the German automaker is preparing to make full use of that showroom space, as the 718 Cayman and Boxster have been spied testing with flat-six hearts. And no, we're not talking about the imminent 718 Cayman GT4 and the 718 Boxster Spyder.

Of course, the six-cylinder models that brought us here could also be test mules for the next-gen mid-engined Porsche sportscar, but there are no serious clues on this matter. While the GT4 and the Spyder have been spied in production trim, with their debut expected to take place this Spring, the mid-engined machines we're talking about are rumored to be something else.Unlike the uber-specials mentioned above, these prototypes don't feature custom bodywork, borrowing the front fascia of the standard models' Sport Design Package, which, by the way, comes standard on the GTS.We've shown you a spyshot gallery portraying these six-cylinder toys (our shooters have confirmed the soundtrack) earlier this month. And we are now back on the topic to introduce a fresh batch of spyshots portraying the 718 Boxster tests car in isolation.A fifth derivative slotted in between the GTS and the GT4 Spyder would make sense for multiple reasons. For one thing, 718 sales dropped last year, even though 2018 saw overall Porsche sales going up. And it's no secret that the turbocharged four-cylinder engines are not exactly a hit.Then there's the fact that the German automotive producer is a master of versions and editions, as, for instance, the 911 lineup holds north of twenty derivatives at times.With the recently released 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport racecar having kept the naturally aspirated 3.8-liter of its predecssor alive, we might see this engine powering the newcomers, while the GT4/Spyder could get a detuned version of the 911 GT3/GT3 RS boxer.Of course, the six-cylinder models that brought us here could also be test mules for the next-gen mid-engined Porsche sportscar, but there are no serious clues on this matter.