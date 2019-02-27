New Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet (992) Looks Extra-Wide

autoevolution

If you're looking for an uber-tough challenge, ask a car guy or gal to name a supercar that's more versatile than the Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet. This Zuffenhausen toy can do it all, from running with Italian exotics and taking care of the daily commute, to boulevard cruising and tackling harsh winters.
Well, Porsche engineers are currently working full time to complete the development of the 992-generation 911 Turbo and we can now show this to you.

Thanks to the social media post at the bottom of the page, you'll be able to check out a convoy of eighth-generation 911 test cars. Amon them, you'll find a Turbo Coupe, as well as a Turbo Cabriolet.

Note that while the all 922 Carrera models receive the widebody take (only AWD cars used to get this with the 991.2 iteration), the posterior of the Turbo seems to be even fatter. In fact, this appears to match the 991.2 GT2 RS' width.

In fact, a photo that appeared to showcase the 992 Turbo coupe inside the factory recently leaked onto the web, allowing us to take a good look at the appealing posterior of the machine (the unit seemed to be dressed in Agate Grey).

Due to the race to meet ever stricter emission regulations, we could see Porsche dropping the 3.8-liter of the current Turbo in favor of a more efficient unit. Nevertheless, with the motor packing variable geometry turbos and a virtual anti-lag system, we can't wait to see what the expected new flat-six would have to offer.

The rumor mill talks about the Turbo S morphing into the Turbo S E-Hybrid, as it has been the case with the second generation of the Panamera and the third coming of the Cayenne.

This means we could end up with a 700 horsepower gas-electric monster, but we'll probably have to wait for the ".2" mid-cycle revamp to find out if the forum chat becomes a reality.

P.S.: Note that the Instagram spyshots below also include the 911 Carrera Aerokit in the first two pics (the post incorrectly labels this as the new GT3), as well as the 718 Boxster Spyder (last image).


 

