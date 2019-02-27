autoevolution
 

Volkswagen Cloud Moving to Cover U.S., China as ID Launch Approaches

27 Feb 2019
In October 2018, Volkswagen announced the creation of the Automotive Cloud, a virtual space where to house all of the company’s digital and mobility services. The cloud, which is also to form the basis for VW’s fleet of connected cars, is now growing.
Initially, the Germans were developing the cloud mainly for the European market, but announced this week they now plan to place China and the United States under its shadow as well.

For spearheading the research and launch of the system for the U.S. market, Volkswagen is also planning the opening of a new Development Center in Seattle.

In essence, the system crafted together with Microsoft will help VW create various services for its customers, but most importantly optimize the way in which its vehicles talk to one another.

To make its cars compatible with the cloud, VW announced the launch of a new software architecture. The first to use it is the ID, which will launch on the market in 2020.

The German carmaker did not say when work on this the system is scheduled to conclude, but when fully operational, it will become the largest digital ecosystem in the automotive industry. 

For car owners, that translates into the ability to access services like media streaming, connected smart home, in-car office, personal assistant and, of course, parking and charging.

“The Volkswagen Automotive Cloud will be the global technological backbone of our digital ecosystem,” said in a statement Christian Senger, Volkswagen’s head of digital cars and services.

“At the same time, we will be launching a new, high-performance software architecture in our vehicles. This will lay all the foundations required for the full networking of our vehicle fleet and for the development of digital added-value services for our customers. Our goal is the customer experience for customers in their own vehicles and beyond.”
