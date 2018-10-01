autoevolution
 

Microsoft to Power Volkswagen’s Connected Cars

1 Oct 2018, 6:56 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Technology
A fully connected fleet of vehicles and a digital ecosystem called Volkswagen We. These are the goals set by the German carmaker as it announced the signing of a partnership with IT giant Microsoft.
4 photos
Microsoft to connect Volkswagen vehiclesMicrosoft to connect Volkswagen vehiclesMicrosoft to connect Volkswagen vehicles
The company founded by Bill Gates will be in charge with creating what will be known as the Volkswagen Automotive Cloud, a virtual space from where all of the company’s digital services and mobility offerings will be based.

Volkswagen justified its decision to partner with Microsoft by its plans that from 2020 onwards, in excess of 5 million new vehicles with fully connected capabilities to be manufactured each year. All will have to be part of this Internet of Things network.

The Automotive Cloud Microsoft will be setting up will help Volkswagen optimize the way in which its vehicles talk to one another, and will help create various services for its customers, all on a single cloud.

“Volkswagen is harnessing technology to digitally transform and deliver innovative new connected car services to its customers,” said in a statement Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.

“The world’s leading companies run on Azure, and we are thrilled that Volkswagen has chosen Microsoft. Together we will reimagine the driving experience for people everywhere.”

Because the task ahead is one gargantuan is size, Volkswagen will set up a special cloud development office in the U.S., near Microsoft’s headquarters. The Germans expect some 300 people to work on the project.

When it is ready – Volkswagen did not officially announce a date, but considering 2020 is the year it plans to roll out fully connected vehicles, that year is a safe bet – the system will become the largest digital ecosystem in the automotive industry.

For car owners, it will allow access to services like media streaming, connected smart home, in-car office, personal assistant and, of course, parking and charging.
Volkswagen Microsoft connected vehicles cloud microsoft azure
press release
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Is It Cheating? How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
May the Space Force Be With You How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN TouaregVOLKSWAGEN Touareg Medium SUVVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! GTIVOLKSWAGEN up! GTI MiniVOLKSWAGEN JettaVOLKSWAGEN Jetta CompactAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 