Microsoft to Power Volkswagen’s Connected Cars

The company founded by Bill Gates will be in charge with creating what will be known as the Volkswagen Automotive Cloud, a virtual space from where all of the company’s digital services and mobility offerings will be based.Volkswagen justified its decision to partner with Microsoft by its plans that from 2020 onwards, in excess of 5 million new vehicles with fully connected capabilities to be manufactured each year. All will have to be part of this Internet of Things network.The Automotive Cloud Microsoft will be setting up will help Volkswagen optimize the way in which its vehicles talk to one another, and will help create various services for its customers, all on a single cloud.“Volkswagen is harnessing technology to digitally transform and deliver innovative new connected car services to its customers,” said in a statement Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.“The world’s leading companies run on Azure, and we are thrilled that Volkswagen has chosen Microsoft. Together we will reimagine the driving experience for people everywhere.”Because the task ahead is one gargantuan is size, Volkswagen will set up a special cloud development office in the U.S., near Microsoft’s headquarters. The Germans expect some 300 people to work on the project.When it is ready – Volkswagen did not officially announce a date, but considering 2020 is the year it plans to roll out fully connected vehicles, that year is a safe bet – the system will become the largest digital ecosystem in the automotive industry.For car owners, it will allow access to services like media streaming, connected smart home, in-car office, personal assistant and, of course, parking and charging.